White Man Attacks Hijab-Wearing Muslim Teen In Hospital

A Muslim girl Dearborn, Michigan was brutally beaten by a white man as she was at the counter of a hospital emergency room.

The horrific incident took place at Beaumont Dearborn hospital and was captured on the hospital security camera. The video showed John Deliz, 57, throwing punches at a hijab wearing Muslim teen.

The 19-year-old Muslim girl, whose name has not yet been released, can be seen in the video coming up to the hospital counter. As she talked to the receptionist, Deliz walked up to her from behind and began hitting her violently without giving her a warning.

The teenager had reportedly fell on ice and had come to the hospital to check if she had a broken jaw. Deliz had just been discharged from the hospital and was waiting for his car to pick him up when he saw the girl.

The teen fell on the ground after the attack. Security guards immediately removed Deliz from the room and staffers came to the girl’s rescue.

Deliz was later arrested and charged for the attack.

A lawsuit filed in Wayne County Circuit Court alleged the hospital didn’t monitor the man properly.

“She never saw it coming. Hit her not once, not twice but 3 times and maybe 4 and my client is on the ground and she’s like, what did I do? What did I do to deserve this?” said Majed Moughni, the victim’s attorney.

He added, “We want to hold them accountable for not looking out for the safety of other patients. Our No. 1 goal is to make sure no human being is attacked the way my client was.”

Moughni said the girl might never be the same person.

“She’ll never probably be the same person again. She’s emotionally distressed. She’s always looking behind her to make sure she’s not going to get attacked again,” he said.

On the other hand, the hospital released a statement and dismissed the allegations in the lawsuit.

“Beaumont security personnel responded immediately and took action to protect the patient and others in the emergency room. Dearborn Police were contacted and Beaumont staff cooperated fully in the investigation. We take pride in our service to this diverse community and want all patients to feel welcome at Beaumont,” read the statement.

