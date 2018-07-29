Racist White Contractor Learns About Karma The Hard Way

Jeffrey Whitman wasn’t apologetic for racially abusing a black man; then karma played a trick and now he is suddenly sorry for his behavior.

"I just want to let you know what a nigger you are." -Jeffrey Whitman, owner of Uriahs Heating, Cooling, & Refrigeration in Columbus, OH



Jeffrey Whitman, in his own company vehicle, chased a Black man all the way to his home to repeatedly call him a nigger. pic.twitter.com/BMh3bHHBCS — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 25, 2018

A white entitled van driver from Ohio, Jeffrey Whitman, didn’t feel ashamed for racially abusing a black man and following Charles Lovett all the way to his home to call him a “rude ni****.”

When the African-American youngster asked him how he could help, this is what he said: “I just want to let you know what a ni**** you are.”

It all started when Whitman almost sideswiped Lovett’s car at an intersection near Interstate 71 in Columbus. But when Lovett honked at him, he got upset.

Whitman had the audacity to tell Lovett he felt entitled to violating traffic rules because he was African-American. That wasn’t the case — the young black man kept composed while Whitman spewed racial slurs at him continuously.

After watching the video of the altercation, several reporters contacted Whitman.

The state contractor, who didn’t want to go on camera, said he regretted his actions, claiming “I lost my head.” But when a reporter asked him why he would call a black man the n-word, he hung up.

So, this wasn’t actually an apology. It was a mere reason given by Whitman for “losing his head.” But then, Whitman learned the hard way that karma can get real in no time.

After his video was posted online, people started calling him out, because the van he was driving had the company’s number on it.

His voicemail was overloaded with messages of dissatisfaction from viewers who had seen his racist behavior in the video.

“Your type is not wanted in this country any longer, nor are your ‘heating and cooling services’ ever needed again,” said one caller.

After facing intense backlash, Whitman also lost his job.

“I’m out of business, I’m completely out, I’m done, I’ll never work in Columbus again,” he told a local reporter. “This has completely and thoroughly ruined my life.”

Whitman finally accepted he was a bigot and made a mistake. However, it is pertinent to note that Whitman didn’t just make a mistake; he felt entitled to follow a person of color to his home to racially abuse him.

Had he kept his position in mind at that time and the responsibility of being a law-abiding citizen who is supposed to respect everyone regardless of their race, religion or color, he would not have faced all the hate.

His apology coming after getting intense backlash can only be described as hypocrisy.

Note to Whitman: Think twice before racially abusing people of color for the rest of your life or be ready to face the circumstances, because karma spares no one.

