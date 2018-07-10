White Man Racially Abuses Black Woman, Throws A Chair At Her

“It was just so scary and just the fact that he was expecting the security guard to back him up when he was armed and attacking two people with metal rods,” said the witness.

Black woman.

Studying.

Grocery store.

Los Angeles.



Racist white man.

Shouts racial slurs.

Calls her ‘n***er.’

Smashes her stuff.

Throws chair at her.



This is America.

pic.twitter.com/KPWppHJl9g — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) July 11, 2018

An African-American woman was studying and listening to music outside a grocery store in West Hollywood, California, when a white man reportedly racially abused her and threw a chair at her.

Angela Jefferson said she was sitting outside a Pavilions store when a white man who was sitting on a table next to her started harassing her.

“He had like a pipe or something or stick and he was hitting it on the tables and he tried to hit me with it, but I dodged it. He was calling me the N-Word … he was calling me the B-Word,” she said.

Jefferson added that she told the man to stop and that is when things escalated. The racist man then smashed the woman’s belongings with two rods and tossed a chair at her.

Dulcinea Circelli, a witness who was buying food inside the store, said when she came out of the store she saw that the man had a broken chair in his hand and he tried to hit Jefferson in the head with that chair.

She added she sensed something was wrong which is why she decided to record the incident.

“It was just so scary and just the fact that he was expecting the security guard to back him up when he was armed and attacking two people with metal rods,” said the witness.

Other witnesses outside the store said the man was probably drunk and he left the premises before police arrived.

Jefferson said she was glad that other people intervened and helped her in a situation which could have turned out to be an uglier one easily.

There has been a spike in attacks against African-Americans where they have been targeted for merely delivering newspapers, using a community pool, smoking in a parking lot of an apartment complex and even for talking with friends.

Read More Racist Man Stops Black Woman From Entering Her Gated Community

Spotlight, Banner: Pixabay, kaboompics