White Man Nearly Runs Over Black Girl Who Allegedly Bullied His Kid

A man has been charged with assault after he attempted to drive his pickup truck over an African-American girl and her siblings and allegedly shouted racial slurs at them at a school bus stop.

The suspect, who was later identified by the police as Dale Trent Jr. from Logan County, Oklahoma, was reportedly at the school to pick his and his friend’s children up.

A bystander, who was waiting at the bus stop, witnessed the suspect driving his truck in the direction of the 14-year-old victim and his two siblings who were getting off the school bus.

“Headed straight at them, straight at the car,” the witness, identified as Michael Jackson told the police. “He was parked at an angle behind mine and when he came; his angle shot him straight towards them.”

The three siblings dispersed when they saw the coming directly at them.

“One of the kids ran away from him because he thought he was going to hit him,” Jackson said.

According to official reports, the truck was only ten feet away from running down the girl but it stopped.

"He was deliberately trying to scare her," Jackson said. "Was he going to hit them? I don`t think so, but when you`re spinning on gravel like that, you don`t have that much control."

Witness also told the authorities that the suspect also shouted racial slurs at the three siblings.

However, Trent had a totally different take on the incident.

The suspect told local news channels he was only defending his daughter who accused the 14-year-old girl of bullying her in the school bus.

“When she got off the school bus here, she was crying,” Trent said. “I said, ‘What`s wrong baby?’ and she tells me that this girl keeps picking on her… My child goes, ‘There she is daddy.”

“And I asked her ‘Why do you keep picking on my child? And she wouldn’t answer me. I said, ‘You need to keep your hands off my child,'” Trent claimed he confronted the girl.

However, the suspect denied using racial slurs.

“If there`s problems or problems on the bus, you talk. You don`t peel out and scare kids, and you don`t confront a young kid," Jackson said. "I mean, that`s ridiculous. He was trying to intimidate them,” Jackson said upon learning the suspect’s intentions.

Bullying is a pervasive issue in American schools. It affects nearly one in three schoolchildren in grades six through 10, according to a 2013 Business Insider report. Therefore, it's but natural for parents to be concerned.

However, there are several, non-criminal, ways to tackle the problem, the most obvious being reporting it to the school, instead of personally confronting the child in question.

Trent has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

