White Man Urinates On 5-Year-Old Black Girl, Calls Her The N-Word

The police in Grand Rapids are trying to protect the white supremacist who urinated on a Black 5 year old girl and called her a n***er, by not releasing his name.. But the suspect's name is (allegedly) David Allen Dean, and he is a registered sex offender. pic.twitter.com/kebZ9HJbeY — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) August 23, 2018

A racist white man reportedly urinated on an African-American girl and racially abused her in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Parents of the young girl alerted police and told them that a man, later identified as David Allen Dean, had urinated on their daughter through a fence. The girl was reportedly in the alley behind their house with her friends and was playing hide-and-seek when the incident happened.

The two children, aged 7 and 5, who witnessed the incident described the man’s appearance and confirmed he called the girl a n*****.

Police followed the details provided by the witnesses and succeeded in locating the suspect and arrested the racist man from his home.

Dean is now in custody in Kent County Jail and faces an unspecified felony.

Family Services Team said they would arrange counseling sessions for the victim and the witnesses. The child’s family is now demanding answers.

“If he is not stable and maybe not taking his meds, why is he out here living in this neighborhood,” said the mother of the five-year-old.

The family’s neighbor, Katrena Rapier, said her 7-year-old son told her about the horrific incident.

“It was everywhere on her. At first, I thought it was just her wet with some water. Her eyes were really big, like she was about to cry. Her hair smelled like nothing but urine and it was like soaked, her whole shirt front to back was soaked,” she said.

Rapier added her children described the man’s appearance to her and she immediately knew who it was because the racist man lived in their neighborhood.

“I never knew that he was capable of doing all that to a 5-year-old child. She's basically a baby she didn't want to come out of the house after that she was just afraid. That's like the worst, lowest thing you can do. She's a 5-year-old, just a child period, it just makes me angry,” she added.

Dean reportedly has a long criminal history.

In 1997, he was convicted of sexual assault against a child under the age of 13. He was also convicted on two counts of indecent exposure in 1994 and attempted criminal sexual assault in 1981.

Records also show that he is registered as a sex offender and is listed as "non-compliant" on State Police's sex offender registry.

I am horrified & my heart weeps for this poor girl

•60-year-old white man urinated on 5-year-old black girl in a back ally

•Calls her ni**er

•Leaves scene of crime



His name is David Allen Dean and this is America 2018??#WhereWasHeRadicalized?pic.twitter.com/WYIKANvypG — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) August 24, 2018

David Allen Dean is a known sex offender. They are trying to say he is mentally ill. There are no excuses, he should not have been near a 5yr old child playing hide and seek. He should be charged with a hate crime as well as violation of his sex offense. — Marcie (@MSaremyinitials) August 24, 2018

