Muslim Woman Stabbed In Houston By Man Yelling Religious Slurs

The attacker, who was identified by the victim as a white man with tattoos on his arms and neck, allegedly called the woman a “sand n*****.”

A $5,000 reward is being offered to help catch an attacker who stabbed a Houston Muslim woman during a hate-filled attack.



Description: https://t.co/5BGjodGaJw#Hounews pic.twitter.com/L84r5SilnO — Antonio Arellano (@ABC13Antonio) April 7, 2018

In yet another disturbing incident of Islamophobia and racism, a white man reportedly attacked a Muslim woman who was wearing hijab.

The 31-year-old victim is a nurse at the North Cypress Medical Center in Houston, Texas. She said was driving back home from the hospital when a red SUV almost sideswiped her car. When the unnamed victim got out of the car to check for the damages, the SUV driver made a U-turn and pulled over.

The driver, who was identified by the victim as a white man with tattoos on his arms and neck, allegedly started shouting anti-Muslim slurs at the woman..

"Oh my God, it's a r**head," "It's an f***ing r**head," "sand n*****," he yelled before calling her a “desert monkey.”

The woman hurriedly tried to get back in her car, but unfortunately, the passenger side door was locked.

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), this is when the bigoted attacker waved a knife in the victim’s face and stabbed her with the weapon, injuring her arms.

Another man who was with the alleged attacker in the SUV apparently tried restraining the attacker, but it was too late as the racist man had already stabbed the nurse. According to the reports, the other passenger convinced the attacker to get back in the car and leave.

The injured woman believes the attack was religiously motivated as she was wearing the Islamic headscarf known as hijab. She then went back to the hospital she works at to get her injuries treated.

The attacker and his friend were both described as white men between the ages of 20-35 by the victim.

"We hope that anyone who has information about this potentially deadly and apparently bias-motivated attack will immediately contact law enforcement authorities," said CAIR-Houston Executive Director Mustafaa Carroll.

Anyone willing to help catch the xenophobic attacker will be presented with a $5,000 reward.

People on social media expressed their disappointment over the Islamophobic attack.

This is OUTRAGEOUS. Muslim woman stabbed in Houston. https://t.co/ZLDkYt4nxA — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) April 6, 2018

Interfaith Ministries is troubled by reports of an alleged bias attack of a Muslim woman in Houston this week. We hope for her swift recovery from her injuries, and reiterate our support for the Muslim community as vital members of our diverse community. — InterfaithMinistries (@InterfaithMin) April 6, 2018

HOUSTON, Texas - A $5,000 reward is being offered to help catch the attacker who stabbed a Houston Muslim woman during a hate-filled attack.https://t.co/woURPo9vfA https://t.co/woURPo9vfA — Petra Carlisle (@ladyarmysgt) April 6, 2018

"It's a raghead. It's a fucking raghead, sand nigger," said the attacker before stabbing a 31-year-old Muslim woman in Houston.



https://t.co/uXjhdelfqo — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) April 6, 2018

Stay Safe Everyone! I thought Houston was a safe and Diversed city, but I guess I was wrong. So much Hate!! — Farman Siddiqi (@sideeki_nyc) April 7, 2018

The sad part is that if her race wasn’t released she would have such an amazing out pour of love,Respect & Support ??..the world we live in is horrific.(What if her children read this?)..praying for her & her family ???? — ThisGirlisNLJD???? (@latinajames2256) April 7, 2018

Rampant terrorism in #trumplandia just as was foretold in inauguration speech! — RDR (@ramadeyrao) April 7, 2018

Hate crimes across the United States, particularly against Muslims and African American, have been on a rise since President Donald Trump took office following a contentious election campaign.

Read More Even On Vacation, Laura Ingraham Loses Yet Another Sponsor

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters