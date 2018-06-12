Co-Workers Harassed Black Man With Bananas & ‘White Only’ Forts

“They didn’t hold anyone accountable. People continued joking about the fort for weeks because they knew management didn’t care about racism.”

In yet another blatant display of racism in America, a black man was harassed by his white colleagues on a daily basis while his company did nothing to stop them even after the victim complained.

Teshawn Solomon worked at the Vivint Solar, a solar energy company, as a warehouse specialist. However, at the company, his white co-workers reportedly demeaned him with racial slurs.

According to the 36-year-old man, once his supervisor said “monkeys like bananas” after hanging the fruit in front of him.

Solomon accused his white co-workers of building forts around their work stations. They also spray painted “whites only” on the protective structures, making it very clear to Solomon that he wasn’t considered one of them.

“I was terrified,” he told the Washington Post. “The only other African American employee was usually at other warehouses, so I was alone, at night, looking over my shoulder, wondering what else could happen to me.”

“All I wanted was respect and the dignity of providing for my family.”

As if this discrimination wasn’t enough, when Solomon complained about being harassed at work by his co-workers, the company turned deaf ears.

Solomon resigned in March as a last resort, after staying in the hostile working environment for a year. “Management did nothing after I complained,” he lamented.

“They didn’t hold anyone accountable. People continued joking about the fort for weeks because they knew management didn’t care about racism.”

He then filed a lawsuit against the company, where Solomon accused his former employer of racial harassment and discrimination, both of which are violations of California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act. He also accused the company’s management for failing to prevent the racial discrimination.

Soon after being slapped with a lawsuit, the company that had previously done nothing in Solomon’s favor, apologized.

“We typically have a policy of not commenting on specific personnel matters or pending litigation,” Vivint gave a statement to The Washington Post. “However, in this case, we wish to extend a sincere apology to Mr. Solomon for the deeply concerning and understandably upsetting situation he endured.”

White supremacy experienced a sharp hike ever since Trump became the president. Since then the situation for people of color has gone out of hands as they face racism and hate crimes in all walks of life.

Read More Black NYPD Officer Claims He Was Wrongfully Arrested By White Cops

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters