2 Men Forcibly Kiss Hong Kong Reporter While She Was Doing Her Job

In a gruesome display of harassment, two foreign white men kissed a Hong Kong reporter without her consent. What’s more, her boss thinks it wasn’t such a big deal.

The victim, identified as Guo, was covering the final game at the Hong Kong Sevens, a premier tournament on the World Rugby Sevens Series competition, when two white men came on her left and right side and kissed on her cheeks. After the assault took place, Guo reportedly wanted to press charges against the harassers — but the executive director of her news company stated publicly what had happened was not a big deal.

Zhao Yingchun, the cable television news executive director, pathetically displayed misogyny stating his company is not planning to pursue an investigation and asked people to take the incident “lightly.”

“Everyone understands that at the time, the Southern Anhui stand was basically a carnival. Even if it happened, everyone laughed,” he was quoted as saying.

As evident from the footage, Guo kept her calm when the two men kissed her and carried on with her report. Zhao’s stance on the matter is disgusting, to say the least.

After the incident, Guo explained in an interview with HK01 she felt helpless in the situation, making it very clear that she doesn’t find this behavior amusing at all. She described the unwanted kiss as “unacceptable behavior.”

People on social media expressed their discontent towards the awful situation.

Two men plant unwanted kisses on face of #HK #CableNews reporter during live broadcast at #Rugby7s. She says it's unacceptable & sexual harassment, her (male) boss says there's nothing to be done but to "laugh it off" #NotFunnyhttps://t.co/GeOVIAwmhA — Yuen Chan (@xinwenxiaojie) April 9, 2018

This is harassment. Somebody who was not involved in the situation shouldn't be telling her how to behave. — Ash Tsung (@ashtontodds86) April 9, 2018

totally unacceptable. imagine, this is the pride of the city’s sports calendar... but when do all the woke folks turn the outrage into racism? — Brant Burke (@brantjamesburke) April 10, 2018

This is white male entitlement. If it was a cultural difference why would they be comfortable to impose that on her? — Arcke (@hrflokii) April 9, 2018

