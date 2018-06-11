White Man Hits And Drags Black Woman With Truck, Calls Her The N-Word

Breeja was hit and dragged by the truck as the man sped away. As a result the skin from her arm, shoulders, hand and chin was ripped off.

Another day, another horrific incident of racism against a person of color.

The family of 21-year-old Breeja Wilkins is calling for justice after the Virginia woman was called the n-word by a white driver and struck by his truck.

On May 20, Wilkins was driving with her girlfriend on Interstate 95 when they heard a strange sound coming from their tire. Wilkins parked her car and stepped out of the vehicle to check her tire. Because it was hot, she also took off her shirt to cool down. That’s when a white man in a pickup truck, identified as Robert T McGee, needlessly stopped near them and started yelling obscenities, including the n-word, at her.

“He called her all kinds of names ... names I’m not going to say,” said her tearful mother, Shaunta.

Breeja then yelled back at the driver who got out of the truck. Her parents report she then moved to the front of the truck, at which point, McGee slipped back into the pickup and slammed the gas. Breeja was hit and dragged by the truck as the man sped away. The horrible hit-and-run incident was captured on video.

Wilkins was immediately taken to the hospital with serious but, thankfully, non-life-threatening injuries.

Read More Woman Chases Teen To Make Him Apologize For Calling Her The N-Word

Photos posted on Instagram with the hashtag #JusticeforBreeja show the skin ripped from Wilkins’ arm, shoulder, hands and chin. Her mother claimed the doctors had to take off skin off of her thighs and then transplant it onto her arm and hands.

“It’s just very, very frustrating. I don’t know what else to do,” Wilkins’ mother said.

The elder woman and her partner Kevin Boston complained to Prince William County NAACP Chapter and said their daughter was a target of hate crime.

Police have obtained the footage for the incident but not released it to the public.

McGee was later charged with one felony count of hit and run and one misdemeanor account for assault — but not with a hate crime. Wilkins was also charged for “obstruction of traffic” — just because she was fixing her car.

Banner / Thumbnail : Pixabay / MaxWaidhas