White Student Tells Black Classmate To 'Go Back' To Africa

“I want everyone to speak up. Stop being quiet about the situation. Racism exists. Hatred exists,” said the girl’s mother.

An African-American teenager was reportedly told by a white classmate to return back to her country during a class presentation in North Carolina.

The incident took place at Concord’s Central Cabarrus High School in the midst of a class presentation on racism.

Kaliya Hill, who is a student of 11th grade, was explaining how the n-word is the most derogatory and offensive racial slur for African-Americans when she was interrupted with a racist remark.

“My argument was that we were taken from our country and that our names were changed and the N-word was used to degrade us of our worth,” she said.

That is when a white student jumped in.

“The white student said, ‘go back’. He whispered it like no one was supposed to hear it. Everybody stopped and asked him to say it again. He said, ‘go back’,” added Kaliya.

Five days later, the school did take note of the racist incident and disciplined the boy with one day out-of-school suspension but Kaliya and her parents believe it was a very light punishment.

“The fact it took so long, the fact it was such a light disciplinary action. I'm a cheerleader, I run track, I support the school. In the meantime, I’m feeling this way inside. That I’m being looked upon as different when I’m like everybody else.” said the girl.

Kaliya’s mother, Kenya McGriff, also urged people to speak up against racism.

“I would like for the school to get some diverse training. For the staff members, the administrators, and then they can teach the students also. I want everyone to speak up. Stop being quiet about the situation. Racism exists. Hatred exists,” she said.

The girl’s father said he was upset at how the school mistreated the incident.

“No parent would want their child to deal with something like that. I get emotional with my daughter. I don't appreciate what was said,” said Al McGriff.

The school didn’t release a statement and also didn’t respond for a comment.

Read More Video Of High School Student Saying The N-Word Goes Viral

Banner / Thumbnail : Pixabay, StockSnap