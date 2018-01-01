White Students Whip Black Classmate With Sticks In Mock Slave Auction

“I’ve got a mixed-race son. He’s thinking ‘they’re going to stick up for the white kids but we get in trouble if we do something wrong,’” said a father.

At least seven students at a secondary school in Bath, United Kingdom, have been accused of abusing a fellow classmate in what is being described as a “mock slave auction,” reported the BBC.

The white teenagers allegedly chained the black student to a lamppost and whipped him with sticks while calling him “extreme racist names.”

The incident occurred on school grounds during lunch hour and was circulated on Snapchat.

All students involved in the appalling “auction” remain unidentified, along the name of the school.

“I didn't see it but I heard he was tied to a tree and prodded with sticks in a mock slave auction and they used racist language,” said a mother of a biracial student, who had not seen the footage but knew of its contents. “I know it was a game they all played, the white boys as well, but the mock auction saw this boy being really humiliated and he was apparently panicking. What they did was very stupid and they don't deserve to have their lives ruined but I think the school needs to be more open with parents.”

The parent also suggested the school has a bullying problem it has not been able to address properly.

“I know the boy concerned and he just wanted it to be forgotten about,” she added. “But it is a huge school with apparently one dinner lady on duty and this is not the first I have heard of bullying incidents filmed on Snapchat.”

Although the police are now investigating the racist incident, which allegedly took place in January, the school’s board of governors has outright refused to expel the students who allegedly assaulted their classmate.

Apparently, a teacher suspended three of the boys who were filmed participating in the auction. However, they were later allowed inside the class.

“It just sends the wrong message out to the children. I’ve got a mixed-race son. He’s thinking ‘they’re going to stick up for the white kids but we get in trouble if we do something wrong,’” said a father, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the school has issued a lengthy statement, explaining its position.

“We have today become aware of media interest in an incident which took place in January and involved a group of established friends and related to a single incident of unacceptable behavior within the school grounds,” it read. “A full investigation was instigated in line with both internal school procedures and Department for Education requirements, including contact with the police. You can be assured that the school has taken this incident exceptionally seriously and that our absolute priority was, and remains, that the right path is taken for all those involved as well as the wider school community.”

