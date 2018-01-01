Know Their Names: The White Supremacists Running For Office In 2018

Emboldened by the current political climate, more white supremacists and their ilk are aspiring to take office this year. Here's a list.

Last week, news that Arthur Jones, a notorious white supremacist and Holocaust denier, is likely to win the Republican nomination for a Chicago-area congressional seat prompted widespread criticism and alarm.

What is even more upsetting is that Jones is not the only known bigot who is running for office this year.

It appears the current political climate has emboldened a number of white supremacists and their ilk (aka neo-Nazis, alt-righters, etc.) to get on the ballot. Many believe the election of Donald Trump as president has been a major contributing factor in the re-energization of racist hate-mongers in the U.S.

The purported resurgence under Trump, while appalling, is not surprising, since the president has not only failed to condemn acts of violence perpetrated by white supremacists, multiple times, but also defended them, at least on one occasion.

Granted, Jones doesn't stand a real chance of winning the general election, however, one can't be too sure. After all, Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) is currently serving as a member of the United States House of Representatives from Iowa's 4th congressional district. He frequently delivers racist statements, such as, white "civilization cannot be restored with someone else's babies" and "diversity is not our strength."

Therefore, it's important to know where these bigots are aspiring to take office. Here's a list for this year, so far:

Read More White Supremacists Killed More Than Any Other Extremist Group In 2017

Arthur Jones:

He is running, currently unopposed, for Congress in the Republican primary in Illinois' 3rd district.

On his official website, he refers to non-fiction Holocaust literature as “emotional propaganda, whose purpose is designed to BLEED, BLACKMAIL, EXTORT AND TERRORIZE the enemies of ORGANIZED WORLD JEWRY into silence or submissiveness to ZIONISM and Communism.”

Recently, he appeared on CNN and engaged in a heated argument with host Alisyn Camerota. She asked Jones if he considered himself a Nazi when, at one point during the exchange, he called the Holocaust a “scam” and an “extortion racket.”

Paul Nehlen:

Another Republican politician, Paul Nehlen, of Wisconsin, is running to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) It's a long shot, yes, but disturbing all the same.

Nehlen is also a notorious anti-Semite who openly engages in white supremacist rhetoric on his Twitter account.

"Jesus is the Messiah. He is One with the Father and the Holy Ghost,” reads one of his tweets. “Jews (and others) who do not acknowledge this fact will burn in hell.”

He once said he is not a white supremacist — just “pro-white," which is just another way of saying one is a white supremacist.

More recently, Nehlen's Twitter account was suspended after he posted a racist tweet, in reference to the latest revelation that Cheddar Man, Briton's oldest complete skeleton, had dark skin and blue eyes. He posted an image of the Cheddar Man superimposed onto Meghan Markle's face.

Markle, an American actress, is a biracial woman who is engaged to Britain's Prince Harry.

John Abarr:

This man infamously tried to recruit LGBT and black people to create a more “inclusive” Ku Klux Klan. He is running for Montana’s House of Representatives as a Democrat.

On his website, he calls for European Americans to be declared a protected class. "Pride and Dignity for caucations [sic]: I Have European Americans Declared a Protected Class under the law," states the "Platform" section.

Sean Donahue:

Sean Donahue, a known white nationalist, is seeking the 11th District congressional seat in Pennsylvania to replace Rep. Lou Barletta (R-Pa.), who is himself believed to have connections with white nationalists.

On his website, Donahue claims “the U.S. was created for Americans who chose to worship God through Christianity. Freedom of Religion is for all forms of Christianity but nothing else, certainly not Islam, Voodoo or Satanic worship.”

Other mentions include: Joe Arpaio, a former sheriff from Arizona who was charged with violating the civil rights of individuals jailed under his watch and openly condones his unconstitutional, anti-Latino policies, is running for senator in his home state. It was also revealed that close to 160 people died in Arpaio's jails.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) who seeks re-election this year, recently came under fire for inviting an infamous alt-right activist to the State of the Union. Corey Stewart, also known for fraternizing with white nationalists, is running for U.S. Senate in Virginia. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), up for re-election, reiterated alt-right's rhetoric that the Charlottesville rally was a left-wing "set up."

Read More White Supremacists Are Much Bigger Threat To The US Than Refugees

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Brian Frank/Reuters