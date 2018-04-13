© Pixabay: photogeider

White Suspect With 111 Charges Fatally Shoots Cop, Gets Arrested Alive

by
Tyler Callister
As the Barnstable community mourns the death of a slain officer, activists reflect on the social implications of how white suspects are handled by police.

"Again, white men are far and away the biggest threat to American police." 

These were Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King's words the moment he shared news that small-town Massachusetts police officer Sean Gannon had been fatally shot by a white suspect. 

King's tweet continued, "Yet another white man has killed yet another cop. They kill the vast majority of police. And again, as always, he was taken in without being shot & killed. But #StephonClark is dead." 

The writer and activist's words rang out at the same moment residents of Barnstable, Massachusetts, began to mourn the death of the fallen officer Gannon, a 32-year-old husband and member of the community's K-9 unit. 

Gannon had been pursuing suspect Thomas M. Latanowich, who had recently failed to appear for a probationary drug test and had 111 prior criminal charges. The officer and his K-9 partner, Nero, found Latanowich holed up in an attic. 

When Gannon entered the attic, Latanowich shot him in the head. 

 

On Twitter, King's tweet garnered strong reaction from users as the inevitable emotions surrounding race and police shootings emerged. 

However people feel, it seems that King's comment was right about the facts: In raw numbers, white men are responsible for more violence against cops than black men are.  

A report by Vox also spells out racial disparities in how police use force: Black men are more likely to be killed than their white peers, and even more so when unarmed. 

As the national discourse about police shootings continues, certainly these fact should be taken into account.

Another White Guy Kills A Cop, Gets Arrested Without Being Shot

