'I’m White. I Can Kill You:' Woman Allegedly Attacks Black Actor

“The truth is, nothing has happened to her. After being identified, she has gone home, while I have gone to mine with 7 stitches.”

An African actor reportedly became a victim of racism in Madrid, Spain, when a woman first insulted him and later assaulted him, leaving his face bruised and bloodied.

Marius Makon, who also goes by his stage name Elton Prince, was racially attacked when he visited a coffee shop along with friends. He shared the incident in a Facebook post where he wrote he was placing his order when a woman approached him and said, “I don’t want black people in this place or in front of me.”

The actor said he tried to control the situation and responded, “No miss, I will only be here for a moment and then I’m leaving. I don’t have any interest in staying near you for long.”

However, instead of calming down, the 33-year-old woman allegedly abused Makon verbally.

“Black piece of s***. I’m white. I can kill you and nothing will happen,” she shouted.

Despite the verbal abuse, the actor tried to talk to the woman and deescalate things but all efforts were in vain as she suddenly grabbed a beer bottle and smashed it on Makon’s head twice, leaving him with cuts that required stitches.

The racist abuse didn’t stop there as the woman continued to insult the actor.

“I’m white. I can kill you and nothing will happen,” she said.

Restaurant owners called the police in order to control the situation. Police arrived shortly at the premises and took the woman in custody but released her after a brief period. However, The Spanish Immigration and Refugee Support Network have reported the incident as a hate crime.

After sharing the entire ordeal on Facebook, Makon also addressed the grim reality and wished the woman well.

“The truth is, nothing has happened to her. After being identified, she has gone home, while I have gone to mine with 7 stitches. Now the problem is in the hands of the law. The law will decide on the sentence,” he wrote.

The actor added, “Now I am in my house and I look through these images [of his injuries] I do not feel any hate towards the woman,” Makon posted on Facebook. “I want to say that I am not angry with her and I don’t know why. I am sad that she feels such hate, that she lives with hate. It saddens me that she does not enjoy life that she doesn’t leave a small space in her heart to love.”

