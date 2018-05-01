White Woman Calls Cops On Black Real Estate Investor For Doing His Job

A black real estate investor was only trying to do his job when a white woman from the neighborhood called the cops on him for no good reason.

A real estate agent was minding his own business in Memphis, Tennessee, when a white woman appeared from the neighborhood and threatened to call the cops on him.

What was his crime? He was a person of color.

Michael Hayes was at the property to invest it because it was in desperate need of some fixes. The white woman asked Hayes what he was doing at her neighbor’s property.

At this point Hayes told the inquisitive and rather rude woman about his profession. He also ensured he had all the paper work, the investment contract and the owner’s permission to invest their property.

Hayes calmly tried explaining all of this to the unnamed white woman.

But she still went ahead and called the cops.

The real estate investor recorded the woman’s behavior, which was racist to say the least.

Within a few minutes, the cops arrived at the scene and heard the real estate investor. They were thankfully in his favor.

“You keep the camera rolling. If you have any problems with her, what I want you to do is call me back over here,” said a white male officer. “She will go to jail for that.”

But that didn’t affect the bigoted woman as she boasted of being friends with the sheriff.

“I don’t care if you’re friends with the president,” the officer responded. “You’re going to let him do what he’s going to do. If you try to do anything to stop him, I’m going to take you to jail.”

When the white cop told the woman to let him do his job, she said he can do his job but also asked Hayes to “Hurry up, do it, and get out!”

This time a female officer who was also black slammed the white woman. “No, no. He can take his time,” she said, the male officer was in agreement with her stance.

Hayes then requested the officers to stay outside till he goes in the house and inspects it because he was not comfortable with the white woman around. The officers agreed and stayed outside while Hayes went inside and clicked pictures of the property.

At the end of the video, Hayes praised the officers for staying back with him at his request.

“You know why the lady called the police on me,” Hayes said in the video. “But at the end of the day, she did not just want me in her neighborhood.

“The police, they were on my side,” he added. “I’m happy to be going home now. Finna go home and see my wife. I’m about to hug her, I’m about to see my son. Maybe see another day. Didn’t go to jail.”

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Pixabay, Adonyig