White Woman Calls Cops On Black Yale Student For Falling Asleep

A Yale University teaching fellow had the cops called on her by a white neighbor because she fell asleep in the common area of the building they both live in.

The act of white people arbitrarily calling the cops on black folks seems to be becoming a trend throughout the United States.

Last month, two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks for sitting in the establishment to wait for someone without ordering anything. Just this week, three black women filmmakers found themselves swarmed by cops while they were leaving their AirBnb residence because a neighbor assumed they were burglarizing the home.

Also this week, a Yale University teaching fellow had the police called on her by a white neighbor because she had fallen asleep in the common area of the building they both live in.

Lolade Siyonbola posted two videos of the ordeal on Facebook. One clip showed the neighbor filming her and chastising her for sleeping in the lobby. The other showed what occurred when the police arrived on the scene.

Sadly, Siyonbola’s caption accompanying the videos suggested that this wasn’t the first issue she’s had with the same neighbor.

She wrote, “This ‘person’ called the cops on my friend a few months ago for getting lost in my building. Today she messed — again — with the wrong one.”

During her exchange with the three officers who responded to the call, Siyonbola showed them that she had a working key to her apartment and provided her identification to verify her identity and enrollment. However, when they ran her ID, they were able to determine she had an active Yale email address but she was not located in the security system.

As it turned out, her name was simply misspelled in the system, but before they got down to the bottom of things, Siyonbola engaged in an intense exchange with one of the cops who was black and male.

“I’m a free citizen, and I do what the hell I want in this building,” Siyonbola said, visibly exasperated.

“This is private property, and we are police officers here, so we are allowed to do our job,” the officer responded. “We determine who is allowed to be here and who is not allowed to be here regardless of whether you feel you are allowed to be here or not. That’s just the bottom line.”

“Continue. I hope that makes you feel powerful,” Siyonbola retorted.

“It’s not about feeling powerful,” the officer said. “It’s about getting down to the bottom of this. We don’t know why you’re not in the system, and you’re not being very helpful right now,” to which Siyonbola replied, “You wouldn’t be very helpful either if you were woken up and harassed.”

The officer went on to try explaining to Siyonbola that the neighbor’s decision to call the cops was not equivalent to harassment. She eventually had her ID returned and carried on with her night, but before ending her recording, she vowed to come back with a follow-up on the issue.

It isn’t likely that Siyonbola will allow this issue to be swept under the rug as she is the co-founder of the Yale African Graduate & Professional Students organization. She is also on the advisory board of Black Women’s Blueprint, which is described on her LinkedIn profile as “Meaningful work around demanding accountability for the injustices served to Black Women.”

It's fair to say by Siyonbola's footage that the officers were just doing their jobs, and luckily, the ordeal didn't become heated or escalate to a more serious confrontation. However, the bigger issue is that they should never have been called in the first place. The overzealous neighbor had no real cause for concern about Siyonbola's napping.

The woman was minding her own business and causing no harm or threat to anyone. She would have eventually woken up and gone to her apartment, but it wasn't the neighbor's place to take matters into her own hands, especially considering the common area is not her property to regulate or manage.

Furthermore, the neighbor should be consciously aware enough to understand that to call the police on black people is to, essentially, endanger them as interactions with law enforcement often quickly turn violent or deadly for people of color.

As this, among other racist behaviors, becomes an ongoing issue with seemingly no end in sight, we can't help but wonder if black people will ever experience true freedom in this country.