White Woman Calls Cops On Woman For Smoking While Black

In yet another incident of racism against African-Americans in the United States, a white woman reportedly called cops on a black woman for smoking a cigarette in an apartment complex parking in Wellington Manor, Georgia.

The incident recorded by the young black woman’s mother, Stacy Etheridge, showed the white woman yelling at her daughter.

“You said I can’t smoke here and you’re gonna get me kicked out?” asked the black woman.

“They will have you evicted for smoking on the property. I hope you’re recording it, and I’mma let Jessica and everybody else know in the office,” replied the white woman.

Then the black woman asked, “Are you racist? Because I think you are you came here and you’re harassing me for no reason.”

“For smoking on the property,” replied the woman.

The black woman then showed her cigarette in the camera and said “you can’t smoke a cigarette down here?”

Meanwhile, the white woman can then be seen sitting in her car and making a phone call to someone on the other end who appears to be from the management office of the complex.

She then described the person and said, “Yes, ma’am there’s um, there’s a resident here who claims she lives here that’s smoking in the parking garage by the stairwell.”

The video ended after a few seconds. Although police can’t be seen in the video, Etheridge said on Facebook that cops eventually showed up and left as they said the woman wasn’t causing any harm to anyone.

“Caucasian woman tells my daughter to put her cigarette out and decides to call the police on my daughter for smoking outside in a parking deck. Police showed up and said it was no harm to others....this calling the cops on Blacks is getting way out of hand. Now you can't smoke outside. #NewportNancy,” read the Facebook post.

Both the woman remain unidentified.

This is just one example of cops being called on people of color. There have been several such incidents in the country lately.

Just recently, a white man in Winston-Salem, North Carolina reportedly called cops on a black resident while she was at the community swimming with her young son.

In another incident, an African-American man in St. Louis, Missouri was reportedly racially profiled at Walgreens store when an employee called the cops on him.

In a similar incident, a white woman reportedly called the police on an 8-year-old girl for, well selling water without a permit on a sidewalk in San Francisco. Later it was revealed what a big hypocrite, she was as she herself sold cannabis products without having a permit up until last year.

Another racist woman launched a foul-mouthed racist tirade at an immigrant passenger on a bus, and then asked the driver to call the police.

