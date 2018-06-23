White Woman Threatens To Calls Cops On 8Yo Girl For Selling Water

In the video, the woman can be heard apparently telling the cops that a black girl was “illegally selling water without a permit” on her phone.

A white woman has been accused of calling the police on an 8-year-old girl of color for, well, selling water without a permit on a sidewalk in San Francisco.

In a video uploaded by the girl’s mother, the camera follows a woman, Huffington Post has identified as Alison Ettel. Ettel was on the phone and crouched behind a wall to avoid the camera and can be heard saying “illegally selling water without a permit” on her phone.

“On my property,” the girl’s mother yelled.

“Not on your property,” Ettel retorted.

The girl’s mother said that the enterprising young woman had decided to sell water in front of their apartment building near AT&T Park, where the Giants had a home game that evening.

Later, a woman claiming to be the girl’s cousin also uploaded the video on Twitter, dubbing the white complainant “Permit Patty.” She later said that the child’s mother intends to press charges of harassment against Ettel.

In her defense, Ettel told HuffPost that the girl’s race had nothing to do with the phone call she had only “pretended” to make. Ettel also claimed that she had no issues with the girl selling water but was severely annoyed at the mother-daughter duo “screaming about what they were selling.” The ruckus had reached her through her open office window above the sidewalk.

“It was literally nonstop. It was every two seconds, ‘Come and buy my water.’ It was continuous and it wasn’t a soft voice, it was screaming,” she told HuffPost.

“Permit Patty” comes at the heals of “Barbecue Becky” and “Jogger Joe,” white people derided on the Internet for calling the police on non-white or impoverished folk. It wasn’t so much their propensity for calling the police over trivial matters that angered people but their eagerness at throwing vulnerable people under the bus.

The police, as it has repeatedly demonstrated, is especially prone to punishing people of color over the pettiest matters, sometimes shooting them fatally merely over suspicions. White people play into this dangerous scheme of things, prioritizing their comfort over the lives of people of color.

