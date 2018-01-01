White Woman Throws Scalding Cup Of Coffee On Latino Worker's Face

I can make a difference in this world, knowing that if I act like this, maybe it will make others think that we’re not so bad, just the color my skin or the job that I do,”

A Latino worker was racially abused by a white woman and had a cup of hot coffee thrown at his face in an apartment complex where he was hired as a repairman in Los Angeles, California.

Miguel Sanchez and his co-worker arrived at the upscale apartment complex to begin their work. However, upon their arrival, they were met by a racist white woman, later identified as Rhonda Michelle Polon, who blocked their way and accused them of stealing.

The worker caught an idea where all this was going and began recording the incident when the woman racially abused them.

Sanchez said at the beginning of the video, “There’s a lady being super racist and crazy right now. She doesn't let us in; we work here.”

The worker then showed the woman the unit keys and garage remote to prove to the woman that they were hired for repair work. However, even that didn’t help and she went ahead with her racist tirade and went a step further.

Polon then went ahead and threw scalding coffee at his face after shouting, “Get out of my f***ing face.”

Police officers arrived at the scene after Sanchez called them, however, no arrests were made as they police didn’t witness the incident and said it was up to Sanchez if he wanted to file a complaint against the woman.

Polon could then be arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.

However, the worker decided to not go forward with the complaint as he feared repercussions that could put his job in jeopardy.

“She was calling us wetbacks, and that we were probably there to steal stuff. After all those racial comments on us, I got my phone out and started recording. I can make a difference in this world, knowing that if I act like this, maybe it will make others think that we’re not so bad, just the color my skin or the job that I do,” Sanchez said.

