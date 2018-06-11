MP Asks Theresa May An Awkward Question: 'Trudeau or Trump?'

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May was asked an awkward question in the House of Commons: President Donald Trump, or Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?

MP Sir @crispinblunt: "Trudeau or Trump?"



Prime Minister @Theresa_May: "I'm not sure what activity he's asking me to undertake with either." pic.twitter.com/Qp4USx6mK8 — CSPAN (@cspan) June 11, 2018

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May was asked an interesting, albeit ambiguous, question on the floor of the House of Commons on Monday.

Member of Parliament Crispin Blunt submitted the simple question to her, regarding Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and President of the United States Donald Trump.

Blunt asked, quite bluntly: "Trudeau or Trump?"

The floor erupted in laughter, during which May responded humorously back, “I'm not sure what activity he's asking me to undertake with either.”

That response only resulted in more laughter.

Even the opposing Labor Party got involved in the theatrics.

“It's not really Love Island, is it?” Member of Parliament Mary Creagh said, referencing a popular UK dating show.

Many from the UK are, in fact, against a potential Trump visit. Perhaps May was trying to avoid an international feud, but it’s clear to anyone watching that the joke is on Trump.

Given the choice between Trump or Trudeau, who would you choose? The ranting chief executive who needs his ego placated on a regular basis, or the rational-minded head of Canada’s government? The choice should be obvious, and most lawmakers in the House of Commons likely knew who May would have preferred for a state visit.