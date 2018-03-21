Why Won't Trump Call Austin Bomber What He Is? A Terrorist

The Austin bombing suspect is being called a domestic terrorist by people on social media, but why won't the the media and the White House call him that?

Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, is the name of the man suspected of having killed two people and injured others by planting a series of bombs across Austin, Texas. As officers approached his vehicle on Wednesday, he blew himself up.

As expected, his despicable acts are not being officially called terrorism.

While police are still unsure of Conditt's motive for having allegedly planted the bombs, many people have pointed out that if Conditt were Muslim, the media and elected officials would already have called him a terrorist. But since Conditt called himself a conservative, was white, and had been raised Christian, President Donald Trump doesn't seem quick to jump on the word "terrorist" to describe the bombing suspect.

AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

So far, we know that Conditt was home-schooled before attending classes at two Austin Community College campuses between 2010 and 2012, The New York Times reports.

While he took political-science classes, he was required to write a blog in which he discussed his political views. In it, he called himself a conservative. He also claimed to be against same-sex marriage and in favor of the death penalty.

Incredibly enough, a friend of Conditt’s family, Donna Sebastian Harp, had nice words to say about the suspect, someone she called a quiet man.

According to her, Conditt came from a “tight-knit, godly family.”

“He was a nerd, always reading, devouring books and computers and things like that,” she also claimed.

She said she has known the family for 18 years.

The oldest sibling out of four, Conditt was living with two roommates. After Conditt blew himself up in his car, officials visited Conditt’s parents in Pflugerville and searched the property with the family’s permission.

But while both the family and Conditt’s roommates are being cooperative, authorities said they are still not sure whether Conditt worked alone or if he had accomplices.

Online, activists like Shaun King and others questioned whether the bombings were racially motivated, since the two African-American residents who were first killed were members of well-known families within the city’s black community. They also questioned news outlets and politicians who are not calling the suspect or anyone else potentially involved with these bombings terrorists.

The Austin Bomber was Mark Anthony Conditt - a 24 year old domestic terrorist.



Here he is at the FedEx store mailing out bombs. pic.twitter.com/H012uSQOdP — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) March 21, 2018

Call Mark Anthony Conditt exactly what he was: a terrorist. A white, male, bigoted, hateful terrorist, radicalized by the surge of white nationalism and Nazism we've been seeing and allowing to grow for more than a year.



He's a terrorist. — Mel #PunchANazi (@meli_melusine) March 21, 2018

63% of mass killers since 1983 look like Mark Anthony Conditt, the Austin Serial Bomber: White, male, and citizens.



Redefine Terrorism. — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 21, 2018

It’s funny how Republicans and the White House want to dissect the word “Terrorist” and spin the definition when the terrorist is white and has their same beliefs...



Mark A. Conditt is a terrorist. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 21, 2018

Mark Anthony Conditt the face of terrorism in America #AustinBomber pic.twitter.com/xCVxbQheU4 — Callie is Sick 4 U (@Callinsick4U) March 21, 2018

The Austin Bomber, Mark Anthony Conditt was a white man. No one in the White House is calling him a terrorist



Imagine if a young muslim man had been sending bombs to white families. Do you think Trump would be yelling "Terrorism" and signing EO's left and right?



Heck yeah! — Brian Krassenstein?? (@krassenstein) March 21, 2018

To be very clear: Mark Anthony Conditt was a domestic TERRORIST. Being a young white boy doesn't make you immune to the mass killings you are responsible for—several which were clearly race related. pic.twitter.com/TnkEEQBdfB — Benjamin O'Keefe (@benjaminokeefe) March 21, 2018

With how quick the media and Trump usually are to call any Muslim attacker a terrorist, it’s not far-fetched to believe that they fail to do the same with white perpetrators because of racism.

Within law enforcement, we often see authorities treating certain suspects differently because of their skin color, so it isn't absurd to believe that if Conditt were, indeed, Muslim, he would have already been called a terrorist — even as early as the first reports of his suicide hit the news.

It's time to put racism and religious bias aside and call out criminals for what they are. In this case, terrorists.