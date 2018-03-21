© Reuters/Loren Elliott

Why Won't Trump Call Austin Bomber What He Is? A Terrorist

Alice Salles
The Austin bombing suspect is being called a domestic terrorist by people on social media, but why won't the the media and the White House call him that?

Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, is the name of the man suspected of having killed two people and injured others by planting a series of bombs across Austin, Texas. As officers approached his vehicle on Wednesday, he blew himself up.

As expected, his despicable acts are not being officially called terrorism. 

While police are still unsure of Conditt's motive for having allegedly planted the bombs, many people have pointed out that if Conditt were Muslim, the media and elected officials would already have called him a terrorist. But since Conditt called himself a conservative, was white, and had been raised Christian, President Donald Trump doesn't seem quick to jump on the word "terrorist" to describe the bombing suspect.

So far, we know that Conditt was home-schooled before attending classes at two Austin Community College campuses between 2010 and 2012, The New York Times reports.

While he took political-science classes, he was required to write a blog in which he discussed his political views. In it, he called himself a conservative. He also claimed to be against same-sex marriage and in favor of the death penalty.

Incredibly enough, a friend of Conditt’s family, Donna Sebastian Harp, had nice words to say about the suspect, someone she called a quiet man.

According to her, Conditt came from a “tight-knit, godly family.”

“He was a nerd, always reading, devouring books and computers and things like that,” she also claimed.

She said she has known the family for 18 years.

The oldest sibling out of four, Conditt was living with two roommates. After Conditt blew himself up in his car, officials visited Conditt’s parents in Pflugerville and searched the property with the family’s permission.

But while both the family and Conditt’s roommates are being cooperative, authorities said they are still not sure whether Conditt worked alone or if he had accomplices.

Online, activists like Shaun King and others questioned whether the bombings were racially motivated, since the two African-American residents who were first killed were members of well-known families within the city’s black community. They also questioned news outlets and politicians who are not calling the suspect or anyone else potentially involved with these bombings terrorists.

With how quick the media and Trump usually are to call any Muslim attacker a terrorist, it’s not far-fetched to believe that they fail to do the same with white perpetrators because of racism.

Within law enforcement, we often see authorities treating certain suspects differently because of their skin color, so it isn't absurd to believe that if Conditt were, indeed, Muslim, he would have already been called a terrorist — even as early as the first reports of his suicide hit the news.

It's time to put racism and religious bias aside and call out criminals for what they are. In this case, terrorists. 

