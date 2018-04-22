Waffle House Shooting Victims Were All People Of Color Under 30

Sanderlin, Perez, DaSilva, and Groves, all young, kind, and hard-working young Americans lost their lives in Sunday's horrific Waffle House shooting.

All 4 victims of today’s heinous Waffle House attack were young people of color with their whole lives ahead of them.



Law enforcement must view today’s tragedy as a racially motivated hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism. Hate crimes are on the rise. #TravisReinking pic.twitter.com/cJudBRowET — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) April 22, 2018

The horrific shooting at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee, has rocked the nation. But, as officials release more information on the gunman, it is his victims who are being remembered across social media.

Read More Police Hunt Gunman Who Killed 4 At Nashville Waffle House

Early Sunday morning, Travis Reinking, 29, went to a Waffle House restaurant wearing nothing but a green jacket and then opened fire at patrons and staff, killing at least four people. Two others were injured and remain in the hospital.

The deceased victims include 29-year-old Waffle House employee Taurean C. Sanderlin, 20-year-old Joe Perez, 23-year-old Akilah DaSilva, and 21-year-old DeEbony Groves.

In a statement, Belmont University, the school where Groves majored in social work, said that the victim was “full of immense potential” and that they, as well as the community, were “shocked and devastated” by this horrific act.

Belmont University released the following statement about a student who was killed in the Waffle House shooting. pic.twitter.com/iTAl13wbnH — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) April 22, 2018

Groves’ sister took to Twitter to mourn her loved one’s death.

A piece of shit walked into Waffle House today and took the lives of 4 people. One was my sister. I have so much anger in my heart right now. But I want y’all to see the beautiful face of the woman that was taken from us today! Baby girl I love you so much. I’m so sorry pic.twitter.com/1NsDadBc64 — Peng Ting (@ChiomaMelan) April 22, 2018

Her Gallatin High School basketball coach, Kim Kendrick, said Groves was “brilliant,” “very, very intelligent,” and a “hard worker.”

“She was a very likable young lady. She was one of three seniors on her team, and she was a great role model for the other players because of her hard work and dedication to her studies and to her school.”

Sanderlin, a cook at Waffle House and a Nashville, Tennessee, native, was also remembered on the social media website.

HE HAS A NAME: 29 year old, Taurean Sanderlin was a victim of a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee.



He was a cook at the Waffle House. pic.twitter.com/t7a2hiqX1i — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) April 23, 2018

Known as “T,” he had worked at the Waffle House for five years. His cousin, Tiffany Sanderlin, expressed thanks for the support from so many online after the horrific shooting, Heavy reports.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming Love and Support over my late cousin Taurean Sanderlin the senselessness that continues to happen will not be overlooked and we will not allow the enemy to take victory,” she said in a Facebook post. “We celebrate the Life he lead and take refuge in the person he was. Again we are so appreciative and it will carry my family through this dark time.”

Perez, from Austin, Texas, lived in Nashville at the time of the incident. He worked as a subcontractor for Daryl Flood Relocation & Logistics. He was a patron and was standing outside of the restaurant when the attacker opened fire.

HE HAS A NAME: 20 year old, Joe Perez was a victim of a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee.



He was a customer at the Waffle House and was killed outside in the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/gR3mNJYm20 — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) April 23, 2018

DaSilva, a musician who went by the name Natrix and who attended Middle Tennessee State University was a lover of music who helped local artists by making music videos.

HE HAS A NAME: 23 year old, Akilah Dasilva was a victim of a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee.



He was a lover of music and supported local artists by making music videos. He worked at a local AT&T store. pic.twitter.com/9NTRb8jOFc — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) April 23, 2018

On a GoFundMe page set up for his family, Kareem DaSilva said the late musician “had a smile that could light up a room and a laugh that would warm your heart.”

“A loving son and selfless friend, he was a beacon of hope, love, and strength in his family,” she added, “[h]is family hopes that in the midst of this senseless act of terrorism and hate, his life will not be in vain.”

Many who mourned the victims in this senseless attack reminded online users that they are the ones who must be celebrated and exalted by the media.

Since the mainstream media won’t post any info about the victims of the racial terror attack by the suspected white supremacist #TravisReinking , I will post it.

Here are 2 of the murder victims Taurean Sanderlin (who was the cook at the Waffle House) and

Akilah Dasilva #rip pic.twitter.com/qATVSP7nre — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 22, 2018

Last night, a white gunman killed four innocent, unarmed people of color with an assault rifle in a Tennessee Waffle House.



The victims—Akilah Dasilva, DeEbony Groves, Joe Perez & Taurean Sanderlin—have gone unacknowledged by the Trump White House.#SayTheirNames pic.twitter.com/BWDvCTz1GW — jordan (@JordanUhl) April 23, 2018

Media:



You are telling psychos that it's never been more popular to become a mass-murderer by using the shooter's name and photo for every headline (instead of the victims) and making news stories about the love letters & money donations Nikolas Cruz is getting in prison.



Stop. — Theresa Searcaigh (@TSearcaigh) April 23, 2018

Instead of focusing on the gunman and, once again, creating a celebrity culture around a sick mass murderer, we must remember how kind and honorable those whose lives were taken were.

So let us honor the lives of Sanderlin, Perez, DaSilva, and Groves. Let their names become synonymous with hope for change in the ongoing fight against gun violence.