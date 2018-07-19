Whoopi Goldberg, Jeanine Pirro Get Into Fiery Argument Over Trump

“Listen, I don’t have 'Trump derangement,' ” Goldberg fired back. “Let me tell you what I have. I’m tired of people starting a conversation with 'Mexicans are liars and rapists.' ”

Jeanine Pirro accused Whoopi Goldberg of having Trump Derangement Syndrome on "The

View".



Whoopi then proceeded to put her in her place. pic.twitter.com/XrDw5vtZR0 — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) July 19, 2018

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro made an appearance on “The View” to promote her new book “Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy.”

However, things took a very different turn when she accused the show’s co-host Whoopi Goldberg of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

President Donald Trump had recently used the phrase, claiming anyone who calls him out is suffering from hatred of the president.

Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

Pirro, an avid Trump supporter, tried to shoot down Goldberg but the Academy Award winner was quick with her rebuttal.

“Listen, I don’t have 'Trump derangement,' ” Goldberg fired back. “Let me tell you what I have. I’m tired of people starting a conversation with 'Mexicans are liars and rapists.' ”

“Listen, I’m 62 years old. There have been a lot of people in office that I didn’t agree with,” she said. “But I have never, ever seen anything like this. I have never seen anybody whip up such hate. I have never seen anybody be so dismissive."

“What I suffer from is the inability to figure out how to fix this,” Goldberg added. “That’s my issue.”

In her book, Pirro had taken on another one of Trump’s favorite theories, accusing the “Deep State” of running the government. When Goldberg asked Pirro to explain her accusation, she referred back to the actor’s opening remarks about the POTUS.

“Your opening statement which was how horrible it is that Donald Trump is talking about all of these people,” Pirro said.

“I’m sorry, that’s not what I said,” Goldberg said.

The conversation soon escalated into a shouting match with Goldberg refusing to continue with the show.

“You know what’s horrible?" Pirro asked. "When people who shouldn’t be here end up murdering the children of American citizens."

“What is horrible is when the president of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people,” Goldberg shouted.

“Say good-bye. I’m done,” Goldberg said. The show then cut for a break.

When Goldberg returned with the next segment, she apologized for losing her cool on camera.

“You saw me do something I very rarely do,” Goldberg said when the segment returned. “You saw me lose my cool. And I’m not proud of it and I don’t like it.”

“But I also don’t like being accused of being hysterical, because that’s one of the things I try not to be on this show,” she added.

According to Page Six, the heated exchange between the two women continued while the cameras were not rolling, with Goldberg allegedly asking Pirro to “get the f**** out of this building.”

Pirro has been a long-standing Trump advocate and even sided with the president after the disastrous Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin — after which Republicans also came out with scathing rebuke of Trump siding with Putin of election meddling. Trump has since walked back on his statement.

“I mean come on, snap out of it everybody, the guy is doing what he’s supposed to be doing and that is protecting us," Pirro said on "Fox & Friends.”

"What was he supposed to do, take a gun out and shoot Putin? Putin said, 'I didn’t meddle in your election,' so the president should say 'hang on, let me execute this guy?'"

Clearly, Pirro’s support for Trump knows no bounds.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits:DimitriosKambouris/Getty Images