14-Year-Old Arrested At Theater For Wearing Sagging Pants While Black

Going to the movie theater could get one arrested provided the viewer is black.

In an incident that can only be termed as discriminatory, a 14-year-old black teenager was arrested from the Warren Theater in Wichita, Kansas – all thanks to his pants.

Yes, you read that correct.

Alonzo Taylor Jr. was at the theater along with his friends to watch a movie when the manager approached him and told him to pull his pants up.

Taylor admits that his pants were sagging but that only happened because he couldn’t find a belt before leaving for the theater and the popcorns and drinks in his hands prevented him from pulling his pants up.

Nevertheless, Taylor did what the manager instructed — but apparently it wasn’t good enough.

"I was by the counter and he said that, 'You're going to have to leave. I don't care what you did. You're trespassing,'" the teenager recalled.

The teen was still arrested for allegedly trespassing in the theater.

The situation would have been completely different if a white boy was wearing low pants.

Taylor’s mother said her son was a well-behaved boy and did not deserve to be handcuffed by the police. She also clarified she wasn’t mad at the police but was really upset with the movie theater’s management’s action.

"I just don't want my son's record to be messed up over sagging and to be labeled as a trespasser," she said.

The police still haven’t decided if they’ll press charges against the teenager and are reviewing the CCTV footage for further analysis. The movie theater that discriminated against Taylor did not get back to requests for comments.

Just recently, cops stopped a black man after noticing “vegetation” on his windshield. The cops assumed it was weed, while the car owner said it was just tree debris.

