China Boosts Wild Population With Increasing Number Of Pandas

Giant pandas in China are no longer “endangered” after the country put major efforts to help grow the panda population.

In the past 40 years Chinas wild panda population rises dramatically thanks to a push to protect the vulnerable species.

According to the data from the State Forestry and Grassland Administration, the population increased thanks to the number of giant panda reserves across china which at the moment is 67.

The species are now categorized as “vulnerable.” They were classified as “endangered” until 2016. However, because of this change in status the administration says the pandas are now even further from extinction.

Females are only able to conceive for about two or three days around their ovulation period. Giant pandas already have a bad reputation for bad breeding. What makes it worse is that being in captivity the male is often left confused as to how to mount the female.

This is especially true since it is more difficult for a pair to find compatibility in captivity.

However, because of the increase in nature reserves the black and white bears now mate of their own accord, with the help of calls and scents.

There has also been arise in twins being born, and almost 70 percent of the giant panda cubs are twins. On 5th June, a giant panda named YA YUN gave birth to two baby cubs a boy and a girl at the reserve in southwest china’s Sichuan province.

Cubs are now arriving almost every month; the breeders have also become busier.

“In general, most of the giant panda mothers can hold their cubs in their arms, but there are a few mothers who don't take care of their cubs. Then our breeders should take the cubs out in a timely manner and put them in the incubator and feed them," explained a researcher at a breeding base.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Bobby Yip