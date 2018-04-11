Trump’s Judicial Nominee Once Said Abortion Causes Breast Cancer

Trump’s judicial nominee refused to comment on a landmark civil rights case about desegregated schools. She earlier said Planned Parenthood killed women.

Vitter, who was nominated by President Donald Trump to become a federal judge in the Eastern District of Louisiana, happens to be pro-life. However, that doesn’t come as a surprise, as most of the Republicans are adamant on defunding Planned Parenthood in an attempt to stomp out abortion throughout America.

But Vitter went as far as claiming that Planned Parenthood kills women. She reportedly urged pro-lifers to distribute brochures that claimed “abortion causes breast cancer and that birth control causes women to be assaulted and murdered,” at a 2013 Right to Life conference.

“Planned Parenthood says they promote women’s health,” Vitter reportedly said at that time. “It is the saddest of ironies that they kill over 150,000 females a year. The first step in promoting women’s health is to let them live.”

“Do you believe Planned Parenthood kills more than 150,000 women every year?” questioned Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) at her Senate confirmation hearing.

“Senator, I don’t recall the exact context” of the comment, she said.

“I am pro-life. I will set aside my religious or my personal views,” she continued. “My personal views in this role, I need to a make a conscious effort and will do so to set this aside….”

At this point, Blumenthal cut her off and asked her directly, “I’m really not asking you about setting aside personal views,” he said. “I’m asking you, very simply, you said Planned Parenthood kills 150,000 females a year. 150,000 people. Do you stand by that statement? It’s a yes or no.”

“Senator, I feel, again, my pro-life stance has been very clear,” she replied. “I have been very upfront with this committee about my views and about how serious I take it, and that I would set aside any personal or religious views if I were to be confirmed.”

WATCH: During her confirmation hearing this morning (yes, this morning – in 2018), judicial nominee Wendy Vitter refused to say whether she agreed with the result in Brown v. Board of Education. #UnfitToJudge pic.twitter.com/RWroh0XUIC — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) April 11, 2018

Vitter also did not comment when asked if she believed the landmark Supreme Court case, “Brown v. Board of Education,” was ruled correctly.

“I don’t mean to be coy, but I think I get into a difficult area when I start commenting on Supreme Court decisions ? which are correctly decided, which I disagree with. Again, my personal, political or religious views, I would set aside,” she said.

Brown v. Board of Education was a landmark case in which U.S. declared state laws establishing separate public schools for black and white students to be unconstitutional. Naturally, the decision was considered good overall, however Trump’s nominee refused to say if the case was correctly decided.

Even today, long after the decision, black students have to fight for of equal education. Black students are more likely to get arrested and experience disciplinary actions, such as detention, suspension, and expulsion, compared to their white counterparts.

And yet, Vitter couldn’t voice support for the historic decision that made equal education mandatory.

Blumenthal repeated the question, but Vitter, a New Orleans lawyer, refused to answer him.

“Respectfully, I would not comment on what could be my boss’ ruling, the Supreme Court,” Vitter said. “I would be bound by it. And if I start commenting on, ‘I agree with this case, or don’t agree with this case,’ I think we get into a slippery slope.”

Trump wants a woman who couldn’t even justify a comment she made publically to have a lifetime seat on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Only time will tell if the Senate accepts or rejects this controversial nomination. But one thing is really clear: The attorney is not fit to become a federal judge.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Getty Images, Bill Clark, CQ Roll Call