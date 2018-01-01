Frustrated Cyclist Storms Police Cordon To Empty 'Suspicious' Backpack

"He rode past me and he was saying: 'I'm going to diffuse this situation'. I was concerned for everyone still around, but really concerned for him.”

A suspicious package reported in streets of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, prompted the local police to scramble to the scene.

While the law enforcement officials were looking into it, a cyclist got exasperated by the bomb squad and decided to take matters into his own hands.

The incident occurred on Wisconsin Avenue when the cops were notified about an unattended bag that was left on top of an electrical box on the side of the busy road.

The police set up a perimeter while the bomb disposal squad began their investigation.

However, it seems an impatient cyclist on the road got fed up of police taking their sweet time to handle the situation and took it upon himself to kill the suspense by emptying the contents of the bag onto the pavement.

Fortunately, the bag just contained a water bottle and some clothes.

The seemingly exasperated man might have done the job faster, but the act was nevertheless foolish and he was soon tackled to the ground by a group of furious cops, with one of them cuffing him.

Though the man was taken into custody by the Milwaukee Police, it is still unknown whether he faced any charges.

The eyewitnesses at the scene described how they held their breaths and feared the man was “going to get blown up” when he carelessly took control of a situation that had the potential of being pretty serious.

"He rode past me and he was saying: 'I'm going to diffuse this situation'.I was concerned for everyone still around, but really concerned for him. He was not acting in his right mind,” said Robert Harris, the person who called in the bag as a possible danger.

“If I would have saw him coming down the sidewalk earlier, I would have tried to stop him. It's a scary situation. You don't know if it's a bomb or backpack. When he went and did it, I thought oh no. It's not going to end well. It's going to end bad," he added.

Banner Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons