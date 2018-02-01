Parents Of GOP Senate Hopeful Donate Max Amount To His Dem Rival

“My parents have a different worldview than I do, and it is not surprising that they would support a candidate like Tammy Baldwin,” Kevin Nicholson said.

Wisconsin GOP Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson’s parents are not so supportive of his conservative agenda — so much so that they are supporting his opponent, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, by giving her the maximum allowed donation for her primary campaign just months after he announced his bid.

According to CNN, Nicholson’s parents donated $2,700, the maximum amount legally allowed to a candidate per electoral season.

However, the move is not surprising to Nicholson. He mentioned on the campaign trial that he comes from a Democratic family that has donated hundreds of thousands to the party.

Nicholson also said he himself had similar beliefs as his parents, Donna and Michael, in 2000 when he addressed the Democratic National Convention.

The former Marine was deployed to Iraq in 2007 after which he changed his political beliefs because the Democratic party’s attitude against war made him “livid.”

“My parents have a different worldview than I do, and it is not surprising that they would support a candidate like Tammy Baldwin who shares their perspective,” Nicholson told CNN.

"I'm a conservative today not because I was born one, but because of the experience I earned as a Marine in combat, my experience as a husband and father, my choice to be a Christian, the schools I chose to attend and the decision to pursue the career that I have. Regardless of who may disagree with my life decisions, I would not trade these experiences for anything, and they will always guide my views as Wisconsin's next U.S. senator,” he said.

"I knew what we were doing there," he said. "We were stabilizing that country. We made incredible amounts of progress. And what I was hearing back home was a complete and absolute lie, as politicians were running around calling it a failure."

Democrats are hopeful Baldwin will win, with the amount of support she has received. However, they are not taking the race lightly as more than $4.7 million have been spent on ads that promote Republicans and attack Democrats.

