Congressman Defends Mueller Probe With Posters Of ‘Guilty’ Subjects

The top Democrat on the Oversight congressional committee dismantled the Republicans' claims by simply bringing a series of posters to the hearing.

Oversight Dems Troll GOPers With Signs Off All Of Mueller Probe's Guilty Pleas pic.twitter.com/dP8l0immZm — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 12, 2018

During a congressional hearing, Rep. Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, brought posters with images of people implicated in the FBI’s Russia probe and the word “guilty” scrawled across them.

The posters were displayed as Cummings made his opening remarks.

The posters carried images of all the men who have, so far, been implicated in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. During the hearing, Cummings also explained that Mueller has been able to indict a number of others.

The posters included photos of President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, former Trump campaign aide Richard Gates, Dutch attorney Alex van der Zwaan, and Richard Pinedo, who allegedly helped individuals circumvent security measures by buying and selling bank account numbers and using other people’s identities to commit crimes.

The hearing was called by Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight committees to discuss the text messages sent by FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, who was involved with Mueller’s investigation.

Strzok had exchanged messages with a colleague with content that was highly critical of Trump. He even called the then-candidate an “idiot.”

Republicans often make the case that these messages prove that there’s anti-Trump bias at the agency. But Democrats protest, countering that Mueller quickly dropped Strzok after the messages were uncovered.

Cummings made the case that focusing on the text messages was nothing but an attempt at discrediting the investigation, so he used the signs to illustrate that Mueller had achieved a great deal of accomplishments with the Russia probe.

“There has been one obvious development,” Cummings said. “The special counsel has now obtained five guilty pleas and indicted 18 others, including some of President Trump’s closest advisers.”

Before his remarks, Republicans criticized the posters and asked Cummings to take them down, but the Democrat disregarded the complaints after Republicans couldn’t cite the rule he was supposedly breaking.

On Twitter, Cummings’ decision to “troll” Republicans was met with celebration.

Looks like Rep. Cummings (D-Md.) has staffers holding up photos of people who've admitted guilt in the Mueller inquiry. When oversight chairman Goodlatte (R-Va.) tries to halt this, Del. Norton (D-D.C.) says "Cite the rule." Goodlatte relents. pic.twitter.com/xyZbU9nUBU — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) July 12, 2018

Once again, Republicans managed to fail at undermining Mueller’s probe, making us all wonder why they keep on trying.