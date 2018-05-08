In Withdrawing From Iran Deal, Trump Kills Obama's Legacy

President Donald Trump just eroded the peace process between Iran and other nations and escalated global tensions because of his own pettiness and thirst for war.

Obama policies disappeared by @realDonaldTrump:



• Iran deal

• Paris Climate Agreement

• Trans-Pacific Partnership

• DACA

• Obamacare Individual Mandate

• Key aspects of school lunch program

• XL Pipeline

• Normalization of relations with Cuba

• Thousands of Regulations — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 8, 2018

President Donald Trump made several promises while campaigning. But bringing President Barack Obama’s legacy to an end seems to be the only one he has consistently kept.

The United States announcing it will be withdrawing from the Iran deal is just another example of that.

The deal, which involves six nations, was a landmark agreement that helped to curb the development of any possible nuclear weapons program in Iran. After two years of talks, the deal reached something unthinkable until then: a guarantee that Iran would not be able to develop nuclear weapons.

Still, Trump, a man who’s shown signs of wanting to start a war with Iran many times, thought the deal wasn’t good enough. Or at least, that’s what he claims to believe when discussing the deal.

To critics, such as journalist Shaun King, the president’s motivation is racism.

The hate of Obama, which is rooted in anti-blackness, is the primary motivating factor for Donald Trump’s policy decisions. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 8, 2018

Perhaps another driving factor is simply the thirst for war. After all, Trump brought John Bolton to his administration as a national security adviser. This alone could indicate the president’s goal is to take on policies that would provoke Iran, giving the U.S. an excuse to intervene.

As The Guardian reports, surrounding himself with Iran hawks, such as Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, simply makes his predisposition to stand tall against Iran an easier decision to make.

Another clear indicator that Trump is thirsty for war is how he deals with Saudi Arabia.

In his quest to show the Saudi royals that he’s willing to do anything to keep them satisfied, threatening and cornering Iran is the least he could do, especially now, as the Saudis continue to fight for influence in Yemen against rebels who are reportedly aligned with Iran.

Whatever the main motivation is behind his decision to obliterate one of Obama’s main achievements while in office, we can’t help but admit that we aren't surprised.

Following his 2016 victory, experts all agreed that the fate of the deal was a rocky one.

But in January, Trump seemed to give the deal a second chance, as he waived a series of sanctions against the country. A requirement that must be met every 120 days and that was stipulated by Congress.

Still, his reluctance in doing so seemed to indicate then that we should not hope for the best. After all, he said at the time that it had been the “last chance” for the other countries involved in the agreement to “join with the United States in fixing significant flaws in the deal.”

Now that Trump has announced he’s pulling out of the deal, his choice of words seems to declare his disdain for his predecessor.

“This was a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made,” Trump said during the announcement. “It didn’t bring calm, it didn’t bring peace, and it never will.”

Well, Mr. President, the fact you brought the only deal that even conservatives agreed on to an end, shows that you have little, if any, interest in keeping peace intact. Instead, you appear to want to shake Iran into conflict not only by constantly attacking the country publicly, but by also forcing it into further isolation with more sanctions.