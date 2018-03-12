Without Proof, Trump Says Mueller's Team Will Meddle In 2018 Midterms

President Donald Trump, in a series of Tuesday morning tweets, alleged that special counsel Robert Mueller's team is trying to "meddle" in the 2018 midterm races.

Trump provided no proof for his conspiracy theory-laden tweets, but asserted that Mueller’s team was up to no good in continuing the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 elections, an inquiry that now includes looking into Trump campaign officials and whether they conspired to work with the Kremlin to defeat Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump specifically singled out, multiple times, “13 angry Democrats” involved in the probe, a reference to members of Mueller’s team who are known supporters of that party. Mueller himself is a Republican, and the investigation is being overseen by a member of Trump’s Justice Department, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls. There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

Why aren’t the 13 Angry and heavily conflicted Democrats investigating the totally Crooked Campaign of totally Crooked Hillary Clinton. It’s a Rigged Witch Hunt, that’s why! Ask them if they enjoyed her after election celebration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

Trump also stated that the only collusion that occurred in 2016 was by Democrats — again, an assertion he makes without providing any evidence to back it up.

The president finished up his paranoid rant by stating he had more important topics to attend to — although, one has to wonder why even bring up the issue at all, and dedicate most of his attention to it on Twitter Tuesday morning, if he’s too busy with other subjects.

Sorry, I’ve got to start focusing my energy on North Korea Nuclear, bad Trade Deals, VA Choice, the Economy, rebuilding the Military, and so much more, and not on the Rigged Russia Witch Hunt that should be investigating Clinton/Russia/FBI/Justice/Obama/Comey/Lynch etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

Trump’s tweets are likely purposely being made to confuse the issue, and indeed may be interfering with the investigation itself. Most level-headed individuals, including Rosenstein and a slew of other Republicans, have said that Mueller’s work deserves to continue forward, whether the president likes it or not.

Trump wants America to believe that the presence of FBI agents in the investigation who supported Democrats in the past makes it a partisan attack against him. But just the opposite holds true: were it an investigation that only included Republicans, the authenticity of the findings would also be called into question. Having Democrats and Republicans be part of the probe grants it greater legitimacy, and Trump’s consistent whining is misplaced.

The president will continue to lie as the investigation gets closer to an end, which some experts are saying is just weeks away. Trump will take any and all measures, necessary in his mind, to discredit any findings of malfeasance of his campaign or himself — but much of what Trump says, from now until (and even after) then, must be taken with a huge grain of salt, especially given his propensity to lie frequently to the American people.