Witness Says MAGA Teens Attacked At Whataburger Made Racist Comments

A viral video showing teens being attacked by a man who took their "MAGA" hat and threw a drink at them may not show everything that happened that day.

A video depicting what appears to be a teen having his “Make America Great Again” hat ripped off, may have been instigated by his own racist remarks.

In the video, which was seen more than 2 million times in just a few hours, a man throws a drink at a teen and rips his “MAGA” hat off inside a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio, Texas. When the video was first shared in a Facebook post, Patricia Spittler claimed that the incident had been unprovoked. But an anonymous witness, who claims to be receiving death threats, has a different story to tell.

The witness told reporters that the Wednesday evening incident happened after the teens made racist comments about minorities.

While the witness said he didn’t see the teen wearing the MAGA hat being attacked, as he left before that occurred, he witnessed the teens making disparaging comments and at least one man asking the group to stop. Worried things would escalate, the unnamed witness left with his family.

WARNING: The following video contains language that may be offensive to some viewers.

KENS 5 reporters who talked to the witness decided to remove the precise claims he made as they could not independently verify whether his comments were factual. However, RawStory reproduced the witness’ comment as first reported by KENS 5 before they retracted their post.

According to RawStory, the witness said the group was talking about hanging minorities.

“They were talking about for the Fourth of July hanging black people from trees that, that would be the perfect party,” the witness reportedly told KENS 5. “Hopefully, with [President] Donald Trump within the next few years, we can celebrate a white country, a real country without blacks. Maybe we can deport them to Africa.”

That’s clearly an extremely different account from what the original post by Spittler stated.

KENS 5 reports that the San Antonio Police Department is looking into this incident and taking statements from witnesses and people involved.

But until more details are available, we can't say for a fact that the teens involved in the incident instigated it. Still, it’s clear that there’s something more to the situation than what meets the eye in the video. Hopefully, police will be able to clarify exactly what happened.

If the teens seen being attacked in the video were truly making those horrific comments, they should not expect to get off scot-free. After all, those offended, as well as the police, may see their alleged comments as threats.

Unfortunately, the fact that Trump is president has only exacerbated this type of behavior as more people seem to feel entitled to express racism openly and publicly.

