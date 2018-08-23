Woman Arrested In The UAE After Bleeding Severely In Abortion Case

“The doctor at the clinic prescribed an anti-inflammatory drug. After she took a number of pills, the bleeding increased and we had to take her to Al Qasimi Hospital.”

A woman in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, reportedly purchased pills to terminate her pregnancy but the move sent her to jail.

The 24-year-old woman, who remains unidentified, bought the medicine from an online website with the help of her husband. She was reportedly six-weeks pregnant and wanted to abort the fetus.

As soon as the tablets arrived, the woman consumed them; however, the action resulted in heavy bleeding. The bleeding was so heavy that her husband had to rush his wife to the hospital.

The man took the woman to Al Qasimi Hospital where doctors treated her immediately but also informed the police. The woman and her husband were investigated by the authorities and both were arrested for aborting the baby on purpose.

However, the couple denied the medical report.

The man said the fetus was aborted after the woman took a prescribed pill given to her by a doctor for colic and intestinal infections. They claimed the medicine was prescribed to the woman by a doctor in a private clinic.

On the other hand, the clinic denied handing over any such prescription.

The husband added the couple found out about the pregnancy in May. However, after a few days the woman went to the clinic after she suffered a minor hemorrhage. That is when the medicine was prescribed.

“The doctor at the clinic reassured her that she was okay. However, the next day, she suffered from severe colic. The doctor at the clinic prescribed an anti-inflammatory drug. After she took a number of pills, the bleeding increased and we had to take her to Al Qasimi Hospital,” the man said.

Despite giving their account of the story, the couple remained in custody and was handed over to Sharjah public prosecution where the case will be investigated further.

In the United Arab Emirates aborting a fetus is a criminal offence.

Moreover, assisting a woman in terminating a pregnancy also falls under the criminal offence category.

It is legal to abort a fetus only if the mother’s or the child’s life is in danger in the country.

“Whoever willfully aborts a pregnant woman by giving her drugs or by applying any other means which lead to abortion, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years. Punishment by imprisonment for a period not exceeding seven years shall be inflicted if the crime is committed without her consent,” states Article 340 of the Federal Law No. 3 of 1987.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Getty Images, Kohei Hara