Woman Viciously Attacked In London Tube For Speaking Spanish

Two women viciously attacked a Spanish speaking woman on a London Underground train, claiming the victim should “speak English in England.”

In yet another disturbing display of racism, a woman on a London underground train was attacked by two other women, just because she was speaking in a foreign language.

Two unnamed female passengers physically assaulted the 24-year-old woman for speaking in Spanish, leaving her with head and facial injuries. The attackers told the victim she should “speak English in England,” before pulling her hair and shouting at her. The British Transport Police (BTP) described the attack as a “vicious and racially-motivated assault.”

The alleged attackers had braided hair, and are believed to be black women in their 20’s. One of them was wearing a brown jacket while the other was wearing a black one.

The nasty attack took place on a Central Line train from Liverpool Street to Stratford, early morning at 3:45a.m. on Saturday.

“The victim – a 24-year-old woman – was talking to some friends in Spanish. Two nearby women heard her and started shouting at her, saying she should be talking English when in England. They then grabbed her hair and pulled her around by her hair. This resulted in injuries to her scalp and cuts to her face,” said a spokesperson for British Transport Police.

Police officers are inspecting the CCTV footage from the stations in search of the attackers. Anyone with information is advised to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 91 of 7 April.

Such incidents of people spewing venom against other people who are of a different color, religion or even speak a foreign language just go to show how intolerance is becoming a global phenomenon. These culprits of the society must be taken seriously and get punishments for such open displays of racism and discrimination.

