Upset With Her Food, Woman Bites Off Chinese Restaurant Owner’s Ear

A Michigan woman was arrested and charged after she partially bit off a Chinese restaurateur’s ear all because she was unhappy with her order.

Jade Anderson, 24, was apparently upset about her order at China 1 restaurant in Mount Clemens, although why she was upset remains unclear as of yet.

The owner’s wife and son were unable to attend to Anderson’s complaints because of language barrier. According to Macomb Daily, Anderson pushed away the son, who was reportedly 10 to 11-year-old, and began assaulting the restaurateur’s wife.

In her fit of rage, she even threw her food on the ground.

The restaurant owner tried to intervene to stop Anderson from allegedly hurting his wife, only to have his ear partially bitten off his head.

WXYZ released the son’s frantic call to 911.

“There's a violent woman over here hitting my mom. She also hit me,” the owner's son could be heard saying.

“Who is she?” the 911 dispatcher asked.

“I don't know. I'm scared. Can you please come? She's fighting us right now,” the son replied.

Macomb County Sheriff deputies confirmed they found the owner with his ear ripped off and a woman with a large bump on her forehead.

Anderson was booked on charges of assault with intent to maim.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the owner was taken to a hospital for treatment while the wife was treated for her injuries on the scene.

The son was fortunately not injured during the scuffle.

Deputies also said Anderson had left behind an unsupervised child at her home as she went to dine at the restaurant. Following her arrest, the child was handed over to a “responsible adult.”

