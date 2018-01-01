Woman Claims She Was Raped Twice At Chris Brown’s House

"This is one of the most horrific cases involving alleged sexual assaults that I have ever seen,” said the attorney of the alleged victim, who said she was raped at Chris Brown’s house.

A woman has sued Chris Brown and several members of his entourage, alleging she was trapped in an orgy in the singer’s California house where she was sexually assaulted by a friend of a rapper.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, stated the woman, identified as Jane Doe, was raped twice by Brown's friend Lowell Grissom Jr., who goes by Young Lo, at the singer’s house in the early hours of Feb. 24, 2017.

The woman’s attorney, Gloria Allred, called it “one of the most horrific sexual assault cases” she had ever seen.

According to the lawsuit, the unfortunate incident took place when Doe agreed to go to an after party to meet Brown and Young Lo at a recording studio. Once at the party, the woman’s phone was taken away from her and upon her insistence, Grissom told her they were moving to a party at Brown’s house.

Doe complied with Young Lo hoping to get her phone back, but once she reached the singer’s house, things reportedly took an ugly turn. The group began consuming alcohol and other drugs with Brown himself handing each female guest a white pill with instructions to have a “good time,” read the complaint.

Furthermore, the lawsuit stated loud music and pornography was played in the room and women were asked to remove their clothes and engage in sexual activities. When the alleged victim resisted, she said she was held against her will by an unnamed woman, after which Grissom allegedly raped her.

Meanwhile, Doe’s mother got concerned about her and used phone-checking software to send police officers to check if her daughter was in any trouble.

However, when officers arrived at the property, Brown didn’t let them in and reportedly asked his friends to hide the guns at his house, the lawsuit stated.

"After the police left the area, Brown continued to supply his guests with drugs and alcohol. Plaintiff observed him carrying one gun in his waistband and brandishing it openly. She saw him wave it in the air, which further frightened and intimidated Plaintiff," the lawsuit read. "Whenever Plaintiff asked Grissom to return her phone, he was evasive and failed to return it to her."

Once Doe manage to leave the godforsaken place, she reportedly went to a rape treatment center and filed a report with police.

Brown's attorney, Mark Geragos, denied the grave allegations and instead claimed Doe demanded $17 million from the singer.

"In another era we might've called this a shakedown," he said. "Chris didn't do anything and they know Chris didn't do anything. Other than using his name so that she could have a press conference, I don't understand why he's dragged into anything."

On the other hand, Allred is determined to get justice for the alleged victim and also save other women from predators.

"This is one of the most horrific cases involving alleged sexual assaults that I have ever seen, and our client, Jane Doe, has been severely traumatized by what she was forced to suffer," Allred stated during a press conference. "She filed this lawsuit because she wants justice for herself, but she also wants to warn other young women about the potential danger to themselves if they have their phone taken away and if they go to Chris Brown’s house.

"She does not want any other young woman to endure the violent sexual assaults that she was forced to endure in an environment of guns and drugs,” she added. “We look forward to our client having the opportunity to have her day in court. We want to hold accountable those who were responsible for the gender violence inflicted upon her."

It is yet to be proved if the rapper is actually guilty for the ghastly acts the woman has accused him of. However, a look at his past record doesn’t really tip things in his favor, as he has a history of abuse allegations dating back to 2009, when he got into a public fight with then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

Banner/Thumbnail: Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images