Woman Finds Lost Contact Lens In Her Eyelid After 28 Years

“The [contact] lens migrated into the patient's left upper eyelid at the time of trauma and [remained there] for the last 28 years.”

A woman in the United Kingdom lost her contact lens when she was a child, however, after 28 years she found it in her eyelid.

A 42-year-old British woman, who remains unnamed, went to an eye doctor after her left eyelid hurt and swell. At first the lump was pea-sized but over a period of six months the pain increased and the swelling grew so much that her eyelid dropped.

The doctor conducted an MRI and said it was a cyst which had to be operated. The operation was conducted as scheduled, however, what they found was unbelievable.

They found a rigid gas permeable contact lens in the woman’s eyelid.

The doctors who conducted the operation said they could "infer that the [contact] lens migrated into the patient's left upper eyelid at the time of trauma and [remained there] for the last 28 years.”

The 42-year-old’s mother then remembered that when her daughter was 14, she had an eye injury while playing badminton. The shuttlecock hit her left eye and she lost her contact lens that she was wearing at that time.

The lens was never found and once the eye injury was healed the parents thought that it might have flown down her eye. After the accident, she stopped wearing contact lenses.

Over the years, the woman didn’t feel any irritation in her eye that would’ve given her a slight idea that the contact lens was very much there.

A similar incident took place last year when doctors found 27 contact lenses in a 67-year-old British woman’s eye after she complained dry eye and discomfort. Doctors scheduled a routine cataract surgery for the woman but later found the lenses in the woman’s right eye.

Read More People Were Putting Sunscreen On Their Eyes To Watch The Eclipse

Banner / Thumbnail : Universal Images Group via Getty Images