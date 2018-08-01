Woman Says Mall Security Kicked Her Out Because Of Her Shorts

“Apparently grown men couldn't contain themselves so I get kicked out. Security officer… initiated that he was looking at my ass cheeks and it was a problem.”

Another day, another woman scolded for wearing “inappropriate" clothes.

Imagine being kicked out of a mall for wearing a basic top and shorts during 90 degrees heat.

That happened to a 19-year-old girl Gabrielle Gibson.

Gibson has posted on Facebook that she was harassed and kicked out of a mall because her shorts were too short.

Gibson wore the shorts because it was a hot day and she says she was ‘feeling beautiful’ when she left her house, but that was quickly crushed.

“I was literally harassed and kicked out of the Bellair mall in Mobile, AL today because of what I’m wearing,” Gabrielle Gibson wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

“Apparently grown men couldn't contain themselves so I get kicked out. Security officer J. Mathis initiated that he was looking at my ass cheeks and it was a problem. Don't look at my ass then there’s a thought?”

Gibson stated that the mall’s security guard and head of security were “extremely rude and completely unprofessional about the situation.” The security personnel went as far as to threaten her with a call to a police officer.

“I told them i have bigger thighs and it’s just to hot for jeans that I can’t help they ride up a bit,” she explained. “It doesn't bother me then it shouldn't bother you. They went as far as to threaten to call a police officer. From what i seen today everyone had short shorties on. I mean come on its August and 100° outside.”

Gibson’s message has been shared more than 2,800 times and many people noted that they didn’t find anything wrong with her outfit. However, Gabrielle now feels extremely negative about herself, as well as ‘humiliated’.

"It made me feel humiliated to be honest. I have been shamed and called every name in the book,” she said. “I was just trying to have a good day and walk around the mall."

It appears Gibson wasn't the only person who faced this.

A group of woman who faced the exact same situation at the mall organised a “slut walk” at The Shoppes at Bel Air to stand in solidarity with Gibson. As part of the event, women are being asked to show up at the shopping centre in their booty shorts and crop tops.

