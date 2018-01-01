Watch: Woman Racially Abuses Asian-American Couple At A Grocery Store

“I’ve never felt so angry and sad overall because I had my 5 year old with me,” wrote the woman.

An Asian-American couple in San Francisco Bay Area became a victim of racial abuse when a white woman mocked them and spewed racist comments at them.

Jenny Veladera posted the video on Instagram that showed how a white woman racially harassed her and her husband.

“Shopped @luckysupermarkets and this happened. I’ve never felt so angry and sad overall because I had my 5 year old with me,” read the video caption.

At the beginning of the video, the woman, who remains unidentified, said, “Come on. Come on. Come on. Look at all the groceries they buy. They steal our food, our money and our jobs.”

“So racist. Oh my god!” said Veladera.

Her husband then told the white woman that they have a family to feed.

“So what! Go back to your country,” replied the racist woman.

The man then corrected her and said that this is his country. However, the woman didn’t back off and accused him of lying.

“Lying. Lying. You’re lying just like you got here,” she said.

People on social media were rightly outraged.

“We need to figure out who that lady actually is and deliver some REAL public shaming,” said a user.

Another one said, “This is harassment and verbal assault that no customer should be subjected to such cruel behavior. You should had reported her to management so she can be asked to stop her discriminatory remarks and/or escorted her out of the supermarket. You did not deserve to be treated that way by another customer. Lucky's has the responsibility to protect you from this perpetrator and to ensure a safe environment for all customers.”

The video comes as several other racist incidents were caught-on-camera.

In one incident a white woman racially abused a Latino family in San Antonio, Texas, and told them to “Go back to Mexico.”

In another incident, an Uber driver reportedly kicked out a North Carolina couple from the cab and hurled xenophobic insults at them.

A similar incident took place in northern California when a racist driver spewed racial slurs at an Asian-American family, without any consideration for the two small children in their car. The white woman kept showing the family her middle finger and yelled, “Go back to your own country, b****,” and “Bye China.”

