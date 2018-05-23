Woman Sentenced To Life In Prison For Throwing Acid On Ex-Boyfriend

A British woman was found guilty of a premeditated attack on her ex-boyfriend after she threw acid on his body. She was sentenced to life in prison.

A woman whose ex-boyfriend went to a euthanasia clinic to die after she threw acid over him has been sentenced to life in prison https://t.co/yLeq1C2wrY — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 23, 2018

A British woman has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of committing a horrendous act — pouring sulfuric acid on her ex-boyfriend’s body.

Berlinah Wallace was dumped in 2015 by her boyfriend of several years, Mark van Dongen, who had decided to leave Wallace after being abused for much of that time. Co-workers saw scratches on van Dongen’s body, and he spoke about Wallace’s jealousy to others.

He had had enough, and he told Wallace he was leaving her — and that he was seeing someone else.

That’s when Wallace began her research on sulfuric acid. In all, she visited more than 80 websites that gave her details on the subject, and its effects, before getting back into contact with van Dongen. She eventually convinced him to come back to their formerly shared flat under the assumption that they could try to work something out.

Van Dongen awoke the next morning with Wallace standing over him.

“If I can’t have you, no one can,” Wallace allegedly said, laughing as she poured the acid over his face and body.

The injuries were severe, disfiguring his face and burning through 25 percent of his body surface. Van Dongen’s family eventually raised enough money to bring him to Belgium, where he chose to be euthanized as a result of his injuries.

Despite not being directly responsible for his death, Justice Nicola Davies, who presided over the case, nevertheless sentenced Wallace to life in prison, with the possibility of parole in 12 years.

“Your intention was to burn, disfigure and disable Mark van Dongen so that he would not be attractive to any other woman,” Davies said in her ruling. “It was an act of pure evil.”

Van Dongen’s family members said they were satisfied with the verdict, but not with the possibility of parole being attached to it.

“I am very pleased she is going to be locked up for 12 years, but really this is too little, as we as a family have been sentenced for life,” Kees van Dongen, the father of the victim, said.

Attacks involving acid have been on the rise in Britain, leading the government to increase regulations on the chemical. And rightly so; as has been demonstrated in this case, the product, which Wallace purchased on Amazon, was once too easy to get ahold of. Hopefully increased regulation can prevent future incidents like these from happening.

Read More Sexual Assault Survivor Attacked With Acid For Fifth Time

Banner/thumbnail image credit: cozmicphotos/Pixabay