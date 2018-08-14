Woman Sets Hospital On Fire Because She Was 'Tired Of Waiting'

Authorities reported to the incident immediately and more than 40 emergency personnel and 13 vehicles were sent to the hospital.

Así quedó parte del Hospital de Santa Cruz de Tenerife después de que una perturbada le pegara fuego porque no la atendían. pic.twitter.com/4SpXQnZRbc — MageC (@MageC_XboX) August 14, 2018

A woman, who was reportedly tired of waiting in a hospital’s emergency room, set the facility on fire after lighting a lighter near an oxygen tank.

The 51-year-old woman who remains unnamed was waiting for her turn since a long time in the emergency room at Hospital Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain. She got frustrated by the long wait and allegedly started the fire.

She used a cigarette lighter near an oxygen canister to set the fire. The tank exploded and the fire was flamed.

At first, the emergency room caught the fire but the blaze rapidly spread to other areas of the hospital and all patients and employees had to be evacuated because of the smoke.

Luckily, none of the patients got hurt in the process but the incident resulted in a huge chaos. A number of patients were displaced. When the fire broke out, 140 patients were in the emergency area, including ten children.

Una paciente provocó ayer un incendio en un hospital de Tenerife porque no la atendían. El fuego, en el que no ha habido heridos, ha obligado a desalojar toda la planta de urgencias del Hospital de La Candelaria. pic.twitter.com/WnOohNHSoq — Enfermería Tweet (@enfermeratweet) August 14, 2018

Authorities reported to the incident immediately and more than 40 emergency personnel and 13 vehicles were sent to the hospital. Troops from the National Police and other Security Forces were also part of the evacuation process.

After more than an hour, the fire was finally controlled and a ventilation procedure started.

The woman who created the entire scene was arrested and was shifted to Tres de Mayo Police Station to give evidence.

However, people present at the time of the incident said the staff was not prepared to tackle with such an unexpected situation.

“They were not prepared, they did not know where they had to go,” said a witness.

After learning about the fire, many people were worried about their loved ones who were being treated at the hospital as they swarmed there to inquire about their patients’ health.

Spotlight, Banner: Reuters, Ann Wang