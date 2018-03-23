Woman Sends 'Texas Deserves Better' Message While Posing With Ted Cruz

The woman, identified as Rebecca, can be seen standing next to an unsuspecting Cruz with a message on her lanyard.

No one really likes Ted Cruz. It's a well-documented fact.

Now, imagine saying this while posing for a photo with the senator himself.

An Austin resident managed to do just that when she came across Cruz at the airport after a flight from Washington, D.C., to Texas.

The woman, who has been identified only as Rebecca, posed alongside Cruz and just before the photo was taken, she opened her jacket to reveal the message, "Texas deserves better than Cruz."

"Got to meet someone who supposedly represents me today. Not for much longer, though!" Rebecca wrote in her tweet before adding hashtags in support of Texas Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke.

O'Rourke, who won the Democratic primary on March 6, is running against Sen. Ted Cruz (R) in the U.S. Senate race in Texas.

Many are calling it a long shot since no Democrat has represented Texas in the Senate since 1993.

But, considering how Cruz resorted to making fun of his opponent's Spanish nickname, it appears the he has started panicking.

In fact, earlier in March, Cruz cautioned the GOP that "the left is going to show up” to vote in record numbers, adding, “The extreme left, they’re angry. They’re filled with rage. They hate the president.”

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters/Yuri Gripas