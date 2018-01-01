Woman Thrown To The Ground And Handcuffed For Defending Teen Girls

After witnessing three black girls get arbitrarily removed from a movie theater, one woman endured mistreatment from a police officer on the scene.

There are few things in life more dangerous than a cop on a power trip.

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after defending a group of black girls who were being thrown out of a movie theater arcade in North Versailles, The Root reports.

In addition to making them leave, the officer reportedly told them they were “acting like animals.”

Facebook user Melanie Carter, who was ultimately detained by the officer, posted a video of the incident with a caption detailing what unfolded from her perspective.

“In need of a Lawyer,” she wrote. “I went to Phoenix Theater in North Versailles on February 23 at approximately 9pm when I pulled up an officer was pushing a young black girl out the door aggressively I asked the girl what happened and she said she was playing with her friends in the game room when officer Chris Kelly grabbed her from behind escorted her to the door and pushed her outside. The officer then went back inside and made several other black girls leave the theater I started filming at this point and was assaulted by the officer who banged my head on the concrete while placing his knee in my back and placed under arrest although I broke no laws. IM ASKING THE COMMUNITY TO HELP ME SEEK JUSTICE”

In the video, a police officer approached the person filming and asking for a light for his cigarette. The camera then showed three black girls in an argument with a man who appears to be a theater employee. The officer walked over to them and intervened, telling the girls, “We have cameras [inaudible] watching you guys. You guys have been problems since you got in here.”

The theater employee told one of the girls that if she separated herself from her friends, she could go back inside. However, the officer insisted that all three girls leave the theater.

“Well, he’s calling the shots,” the theater worker then said.

“See how they treat our kids,” the woman behind the camera can be heard saying. “They call them animals.”

The theater worker walked up to the woman and retorted, “Because they’re behaving like an animal.”

The girls continued trying to plead with the worker and officer to let them stay as the woman still recorded.

“It’s raining out here. It’s cold out here,” the camera woman said. “These kids have paid their own money to come in here, too. And they’re being persecuted.”

Eventually the cop walked up to the woman and demanded that she leave. When she told him that her kids were in the theater and she paid money to be there, the officer pulled out his handcuffs and grabbed her while still telling her to leave. He didn’t indicate that she was under arrest, he just grabbed her arm, threw her to the ground, and handcuffed her.

The woman asked what she did wrong, maintaining that she hadn’t broken any laws, to which the officer replied, “Resisting arrest.”

The video of the ordeal has gone viral, prompting the theater to address the situation in a post of its own. The theater noted that the manager involved had been fired and the aggressive officer was actually off-duty and not employed by them as security.

This officer must have felt like a real big shot for taking down an innocent moviegoer who was simply documenting the mistreatment of children. Evidently, he hadn't had enough police work for the day despite the fact that he was already off duty.

Let's hope some disciplinary action from the department is in store for this overzealous cop, or at the very least, some strong karma. Cops cannot continue to get away with tormenting civilians.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Pexels, Tookapic