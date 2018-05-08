Woman Whose Niece Died In Police Custody Tosses Her Ashes At Chief

“I used her ashes so they can be with him, so he can feel her, because he murdered her,” said Sheila Hines-Brim, the aunt of Wakiesha Wilson who died in jail.

Arrested by #Lapd Wakiesha Wilson dies in jail. Officials say it was suicide. At 11pm why her family doesn't buy it. pic.twitter.com/lhb4O5Zrcp — Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) April 2, 2016

A grieving woman who believes Los Angeles police covered up the truth behind her niece’s death was arrested for tossing cremated ashes on the city's police chief.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Commission held a meeting before which attendees loudly chanted the name of Wakiesha Wilson, 36, who was found dead in her cell at the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center back in 2016.

Her death was ruled a suicide, but her family doesn’t believe that. Two years later, and they are still demanding answers from the LAPD.

Wilson’s aunt, Sheila Hines-Brim and her mother, Lisa Hines, were in attendance at the meeting, sitting in the front row. Hines-Brim’s animosity was clear early on in the meeting as she flashed her middle finger multiple times at the officials who were seated in front of her.

Approximately 20 minutes into the meeting, some of the attendees were asked to leave because they were being disruptive, at which point Hines-Brim walked up to Police Chief Charlie Beck and tossed a white, powdery substance at him with some of it actually landing on him.

She shouted, “That’s Wakiesha!” two times before declaring, “She’s going to stay with you!”

WATCH - “That’s Wakiesha! She’s gonna stay with you!” Sheila Hines-Brim, the aunt of #WakeishaWilson, was arrested after she dumped a powdery substance on #LAPD Chief Charlie Beck that may have been human ashes. Wilson died in police custody in 2016. pic.twitter.com/eargpyBEpa — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) May 9, 2018

The room erupted when Beck ordered one of his officers to arrest Hines-Brim. As the incident intensified, the meeting was immediately cut short.

Hazmat and fire crews were called to make sure the substance wasn’t hazardous. It was confirmed later that it wasn’t harmful; however, it was never clarified whether they were, indeed, ashes.

Two women were ultimately arrested and charged with battery on a police officer, Hines-Brim being one of them. The other was Melina Abdullah, an activist and professor at California State University at Los Angeles.

Abdullah and Hines-Brim were released Tuesday night. “I used her ashes so they can be with him, so he can feel her, because he murdered her,” Hines-Brim told reporters after her release from jail. “They covered it up.”

She added that following her arrest, she felt “satisfied.”

Since Wilson's death, her family has received a $300,000 wrongful death settlement and a detention center officer, Reaunna Bratton, was fired because of allegations that she did not immediately render medical aid to Wilson when she was found unconscious.

She was also accused of violating jail policies by improperly isolating Wilson in an individual cell the day that she died.

None of this, however, has satisfied Wilson's family as justice because they still don't believe they were told the truth about her death. Furthermore, her mother didn't even find out she was dead until after she had missed a court appearance.

We may never know what actually happened the day of Wilson's death, but one thing for sure is that after Hines-Brim's stunt, Chief Beck will likely never forget Wilson and the life that was tragically lost on his watch.