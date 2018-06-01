Woman Faces Jail For Writing ‘Stop Putting Kids In Cages’ On Sidewalk

A woman wrote, “Stop putting kids in cages Ken Buck, love Jesus and a cross” with chalk. She was arrested for it.

A Colorado woman had the cops called on her when she tried to protest the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Shauna Johnson staked outside Republican Congressman Ken Buck’s office and wrote down on the sidewalk, “Stop putting kids in cages Ken Buck, love Jesus and a cross.”

The plea was in reference to the federal government’s brutal policy of separating immigrant children from their parents and then placing them in shelters, which are reportedly little more than prison cells, many of them with several health violations.

Earlier this month, Rep. Buck blamed migrant parents rather than President Donald Trump’s callous administration for the tearing apart of families, in an interview.

“I think it’s unfortunate when families are separated. But it’s also unfortunate when families make a decision to break the law [by coming here.] And there are consequences in this country,” he said. “We are a country of rule – a country of laws. And we believe in the rule of law. And I think it’s just a sad reality that there is going to be some unfortunate separation of individuals when crimes are committed.”

However, for protesting this unfeeling stance, Johnson was threatened with an arrest. Soon after the lady scribbled on the sidewalk with chalk, the business management called the cops on her. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued her a misdemeanor charge because the office was located on private property. A spokesman also said the building’s management was also concerned Johnson would cause further disruption.

The incident left Johnson, who later returned to clean up her handiwork from outside the office, shaken.

“I’m scared because I’ve never been threatened or intimidated like this before in my life,” she said. “No one has ever told me they were going to put me in jail. I drive on cruise control because I don’t want to get a speeding ticket.”

When a statement was requested form Buck’s office, a spokesperson replied, “Congressman Buck appreciates civic engagement and encourages his constituents to voice their opinions respectfully.”

The response was extremely lukewarm and distant since a concerned congressman should be outraged a constituent of his may face jail simply for writing down a human rights plea in chalk.

Johnson said she only exercised her right of free speech and she was silenced for it.

“As an American, I have the right to free speech,” Johnson told a local news outlet. “And in all honesty, I feel like all they’re trying to do is bully me into being quiet about a very serious issue.”

She is scheduled to appear in court later this summer.

