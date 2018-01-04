Woman's Tantrum Over Sitting Next To A Baby Gets Her Kicked Off Flight

After harassing a young woman and her baby, a woman yelled profanities and demanded to be seated elsewhere, prompting the flight attendant to kick her out.

A mother thought she was going to enjoy her flight with her 8-month-old when the last person to board put an end to her plans.

Thankfully, there’s footage to prove that the passenger was the problem this time, not the flight attendant.

Read More Trump Supporter Kicks Muslim Delta Air Lines Worker At JFK

The woman, identified as Susan Peirez, entered the Delta plane and let everyone know just how irritated she was.

As the passenger went on and on, dropping profanity after profanity, Marissa Rundell, 19, asked her to please stop cursing in front of her small child. Instead of complying, the woman just carried on, completely oblivious.

“She was the last one to get on the plane, and I was in the second to last row of the plane,” Rundell told reporters about the Feb. 6 flight from New York’s JFK to Syracuse. “She came to the back and slammed her bags down. She said, ‘This is f*****g ridiculous. It’s b******t having to sit in the back of the plane.'”

After the angry passenger refused to tone down, Rundell tried again.

“I said again please watch your language. She told me to shut the f**k up and shove it,” Rundell explained. “That’s when the flight attendant came over and asked what the problem was.”

When a flight attendant approached the two asking what had happened, Rundell said that the woman had complained having to sit next to a “crying baby,” even though her son Mason hadn ’t cried.

As the woman demanded to be put on another seat, the flight attendant said that the only thing she could do was to put her on the next flight. This suggestion triggered the passenger, further aggravating the situation.

After telling the member of the Delta staff that she had to be on that flight, the passenger asked for the attendant’s name.

“Thank you Tabitha; you may not have a job tomorrow," the irate passenger said.

As soon as she heard the threat, however, the attendant knew that the time had come for a more stern response. But as the passenger noticed she had pressed the flight attendant’s buttons, she finally started to mellow out. Unfortunately, it was too late. The foul-mouthed passenger was going to be kicked out.

“I’m sorry, I was really stressed out,” the passenger told Tabitha.

Ten minutes after the attendant called a gate agent and asked for help, the woman “came back and got her things and was again swearing up a storm saying they will all regret kicking her off the plane,” Rundell said.

The full footage can be seen here.

Peirez, who is a program director for the New York State Council on the Arts, has been suspended for her behavior.

"We were notified of this situation and have commenced an investigation. This employee has been removed from the office and placed on leave until further notice and until the inquiry is resolved," Director of Public Information Ronni Reich told Spectrum News.

While we admire Rundell for being so cool and collected in this situation, the Delta flight attendant also deserves kudos for not caving in to pressure and standing her ground.