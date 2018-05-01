Woman Clears Breathalyzer Test At The Beach But Cops Beat Her Up

“I tripped and fell and the cop tackled me to the ground and smashed my head into the sand,” she recalled.

A disturbing video shared on Facebook showed a woman being tackled by the cops. She was innocent, she had not committed any crime, yet the cops punched her repeatedly.

It all started after cops told Emily Weinman to take a breathalyzer test at the beach. She was there with her daughter. She cleared the test yet the cops wanted her identity which she did not want to give out.

“Therefore I asked them don’t they have something better to do as cops than to stop people for underage drinking on the beach, saying to that there’s so much more serious stuff going on… the cop said, ‘I was gonna let you go but now I’ll write you up’ and he asked my name,” she recalled.

The 20-year-old was hesitant to give her name. It is also pertinent to note that she wasn’t drunk so she was under no obligation to provide them more details.

However, that is apparently what one Wildwood cop didn’t like. He said he will arrest Wienman, follower her and tried to handcuff her.

In the alarming footage, two officers can be seen dealing with the woman violently after they push her on the sand. Another woman can be heard yelling, “stop resisting” and a kid can be heard crying.

But that didn’t stop the brazen cops.

“I tripped and fell and the cop tackled me to the ground and smashed my head into the sand. At that point I blacked out and fought any way possible trying to get up and push him off me. That’s when he head locked me by his arm around my neck, punched on me in my head and then he head locked me again but this time choking me,” explained Wienman.

According to the Wildwood Police Department, the officers in question have been reassigned to administrative duties until it is clear what led them to those actions. A thorough investigation is being undertaken to review the situation.

However, the department also charged Wienman, who was actually the victim being subjected to all the torture for no good reason, with aggravated assault on a cop, spitting bodily fluids at or on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Pixabay, Counselling