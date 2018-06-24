World Cup Reporter Blasts Soccer Fan Who Tried To Kiss Her On Camera

“Never do this again. I don’t allow you to do that, never. This is not right, never do this. Never do this to a woman, OK?”

In yet another incident, a soccer fan attempted to sexually harass a sports journalist while she was reporting from the FIFA World Cup.

However, Júlia Guimarães, a Brazilian sports journalist, didn’t wait for the cameras to stop rolling before she could blast the man as he attempted to kiss her on the cheek.

“Don’t do this! Never do this again,” Guimaraes yelled. “I don’t allow you to do that, never. This is not right, never do this. Never do this to a woman, OK?”

The incident took place live on air, when the reporter for Brazil's TV Globo and SportTv, was standing in front of the stadium in Yekaterinburg, Russia before the Senegal-Japan game.

Just as she finished speaking to camera, a man clad in a blue jacket entered the frame and tried to kiss her, at which point she leaned away from him.

Guimaraes didn’t just dodge the man’s unwanted advances, she berated him as he stood nearby.

"Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect,” said the journalist.

“I’m sorry. OK,” the man can be heard saying as he walked away from her.

Brazil’s GloboEsporte program posted the 22-second clip of the ugly episode on Twitter which in no time went viral by drawing millions of views.

Lamentável: torcedortentabeijarrepórter Julia Guimarães antes do jogo entre Japão e Senegal emEcaterimburgo. Hoje o @showdavidaexibereportagemsobreassédio contra mulheresnaRússiapic.twitter.com/UpuF1KtNf9 — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) June 24, 2018

The reporter also took to Twitter to express her immense displeasure for the unfortunate encounter.

"It's hard to find the words ... Luckily, I have never experienced this in Brazil. Over here it has happened twice. Sad! Shameful!"Guimaraes posted.

Turned out, the SportTV journalist has experienced frequent instances of harassment in Russia, including “aggressive” looks and offensive songs.

“And it's the second time something physical has happened, with a guy trying to kiss me,” she said in conversation with GloboEsporte.

“It's awful. I feel helpless, vulnerable. This time I gave an answer, but it's sad, people do not understand. I wanted to understand why he thinks he has a right to do that,” she added.

Guimaraes also said she had never encountered any such problems of unwanted attention in her homeland, Brazil.

Nonetheless, the journalist’s prompt reaction which put the harasser in place was praised by many, including her colleagues and general public.

O cara é um babaca total. Um idiota com cabecinha de menino de 13 anos, mas a Júlia Guimarães foimuitobemnareação. Foifirme e deuumalição para o escrotão. Se controloucomogentegrande. Ganhou o meu respeito. https://t.co/DLeVfOr0Fw — Paulo Antunes (@pauloantunes) June 24, 2018

Leiticia Arsenio also backed Guimarães, writing: "Here's a reinforcement of the message to RESPECT WOMEN and congratulations for the way she handled the situation."

On-air harassment of female sports journalists is an existing issue with many women facing inappropriate physical contacts, attempted kisses and disparaging language while they are just trying to do their jobs.

Just recently, a German TV reporter, who was covering the World Cup in Russia, was groped by a man during live broadcast.

However, unlike Guimarães, she didn’t let the disgusting man stop her from doing her job and continued reporting – which was probably not the best thing to do because such perverts need to be dealt with harshly or else they will continue to make such inappropriate advances.

Read More Man Gropes, Kisses Journalist During Live World Cup Broadcast

Banner / Thumbnail : Pixabay / StockSnap