Yemeni Prisoners Sexually Tortured, Humiliated In UAE-Run Prisons

Guards reportedly raped prisoners and electrocuted their genitals in Yemeni prisons run by the U.A.E., while other security officers filmed their assault.

Amnesty international has called for a shutdown of the informal prisons being run by the United Arab Emirates in Yemen. Inmates were reportedly, raped and tortured in these prisons at the hands of security guards.

Yemeni Interior Minister Ahmed al-Maysari demanded Reem al-Hashemi, the U.A.E.'s minister for international cooperation, to close the detention centers and expressed his concerns over Emirate’s failure to notice the condition of these prisons.

In June, Associated Press discovered that men kept in a string of informal Yemeni prisons operated by U.A.E. had to face grave human rights violations. Most of the Yemeni men were held without any charges or trial, just on the basis of suspicion that they might be from ISIL or al-Qaeda.

According to the report, these prisoners, whose crimes have not even been proved, are brutally tortured by guards.

They reportedly used various methods of sexual torture and humiliation on the detainees.

Guards allegedly raped the prisoners, electrocuted their genitals or hung rocks from prisoners’ testicles whilst others filmed the brutal assault.

Amnesty International recently stated several men were subjected to enforced disappearance after being arbitrarily detained by U.A.E. and Yemeni forces. An investigation conducted between March 2016 and May 2018 in the southern provinces of Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Shabwa, and Hadramout documented extensive use of torture and other brutal methods including beatings, use of electric shocks and sexual violence in Yemeni and Emirati facilities.

"The UAE, operating in shadowy conditions in southern Yemen, appears to have created a parallel security structure outside the law, where egregious violations continue to go unchecked," said Tirana Hassan, Crisis Response Director at Amnesty International.

"Ultimately these violations, which are taking place in the context of Yemen’s armed conflict, should be investigated as war crimes," Hassan added.

The report also called on the United States to do more in stopping its U.A.E. alley from using such atrocities on prisoners.

U.A.E. denied the report, calling it a “politically motivated to undermine” their efforts as part of the Saudi-led coalition in support of the Yemeni government.

U.A.E., Saudi Arabia and several other Arab nations launched military actions in Yemen since 2015 to kill Houthi rebels. Most of the countries have since pulled out their forces from the U.S.-backed coalition. But U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia are still attacking people in the war-torn country.

As a result most of the people who lose their lives are civilians – but Saudi and U.A.E. government claim the attacks are conducted to eradicate Houthi rebels who are backed by Iran.

