© Flickr: Gage Skidmore

Tomi Lahren Promotes Gun-Carrying Yoga Pants And Twitter Is Not Amused

by
Alice Salles
Tomi Lahren, as well as the company behind the yoga pants, are getting a lot of hate on Twitter for marketing to women who conceal carry guns.

 

 

As part of a new marketing campaign, conservative darling Tomi Lahren shared a photo of herself doing the unthinkable: Carrying a gun in her yoga pants.

Read More
Tomi Lahren Hates Obamacare, But Has No Problems Using It

In the Alexo Athletica ad for the “signature pant,” a woman jogging is seen pulling  a series of items from her pants as she talks to the camera. At the end of the video, she even uses pepper spray she had concealed in one of her pockets to stop an assailant.

 

 

On Twitter, users could not stop criticizing both the company behind the pants, the ad and, of course, Lahren, for the strange combination she’s trying to sell.

 

 

 

The new model of yoga pants has enough space for a person to carry a knife and a gun. But that’s not all. It’s also roomy enough to carry all other “essentials,” such as keys, wallet, phone, etc.

On Twitter, users pointed out that when a woman is doing yoga, concealing a gun is the last thing she wants to worry about.

 

 

 

Others were just horrified that now women would be wearing yoga pants in public more often.

 

 

Some claimed that the extra pocket idea isn’t that bad, but that Alexo Athletica ruined it by marketing the item to “gun nuts.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

With so many women participating in the March for Our Lives event that took place this past Saturday, March 24, it’s incredible to think that Alexo Athletica believes it will not only appeal to women who conceal carry but that it would actually make others confident enough to start packing heat overnight.

Whether the product succeeds or fails, one thing is for sure. Twitter will never get tired of taking Lahren to task over her politics — and we’ll never get tired of reporting it.

Read More
Woman Climbs Out Of Truck Brandishing Gun In Shocking Road Rage Video

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Flickr, Gage Skidmore

Tags:
alexo athletica athletics concealed carry firearm gun guns tomi lahren weapons yoga yoga pants
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.