Tomi Lahren Promotes Gun-Carrying Yoga Pants And Twitter Is Not Amused

Tomi Lahren, as well as the company behind the yoga pants, are getting a lot of hate on Twitter for marketing to women who conceal carry guns.

As part of a new marketing campaign, conservative darling Tomi Lahren shared a photo of herself doing the unthinkable: Carrying a gun in her yoga pants.

In the Alexo Athletica ad for the “signature pant,” a woman jogging is seen pulling a series of items from her pants as she talks to the camera. At the end of the video, she even uses pepper spray she had concealed in one of her pockets to stop an assailant.

On Twitter, users could not stop criticizing both the company behind the pants, the ad and, of course, Lahren, for the strange combination she’s trying to sell.

I was a social worker for Adults with mental health issues for years. I’ll tell you right now, #TomiLahren shouldn’t own a gun. If your 1st reaction to children victims of a mass shooting that killed 17 classmates is to pose with a gun stuffed in your yoga pants, You need help. pic.twitter.com/N1XYtWx4Cj — Theo Marshall (@ImTheoMarshall) March 25, 2018

#DosAndDontsofSpring

Do wear yoga pants

Don’t use a gun for a yeast infection Tomi, get monistat pic.twitter.com/b2ZQo50qWm — Marshall ?????????? (@MarshallSbar) March 25, 2018

The new model of yoga pants has enough space for a person to carry a knife and a gun. But that’s not all. It’s also roomy enough to carry all other “essentials,” such as keys, wallet, phone, etc.

On Twitter, users pointed out that when a woman is doing yoga, concealing a gun is the last thing she wants to worry about.

Because nothing exudes the inner piece of yoga like a firearm. Can we just call it

"stretching for dummies" now? Yoga has been so completely perverted by empty headed culture that this nonsense has a market. "Namaste" means nothing to them except the sound of a cash register. https://t.co/LMFnkbpB5V — Yakyu Night Owl (@YakyuNightOwl) March 26, 2018

You're doing yoga wrong.



?? “This yoga pant ad shows space for carrying a knife and a gun”https://t.co/q6DYVoE085 — Jenna Brinkman (@JennaBrinkman1) March 26, 2018

Others were just horrified that now women would be wearing yoga pants in public more often.

As if wearing yoga pants in public wasn’t gauche enough, now you can wear them while packing heat. https://t.co/VgPKBWWoJ5 — Eva (@evacide) March 26, 2018

Some claimed that the extra pocket idea isn’t that bad, but that Alexo Athletica ruined it by marketing the item to “gun nuts.”

There’s finally a pair of yoga pants with lots of pockets, and it has to be marketed at gun nuts. https://t.co/6XZZ8UdQfn — RockNRollr Cola Wars (@CleverLater) March 26, 2018

I’m simultaneously horrified and jealous of the practical pockets. https://t.co/STk67Hx3Uu — Nyarlathotep Concept (@Nyarlathocon) March 26, 2018

I don’t want to downplay the ridiculousness of this merchandising, but can we please talk about yoga pants with pockets large enough to fit my phone? And my wallet. And maybe snacks. https://t.co/07LWFaPQ2t — Shelly Welch (@shellywelch) March 26, 2018

With so many women participating in the March for Our Lives event that took place this past Saturday, March 24, it’s incredible to think that Alexo Athletica believes it will not only appeal to women who conceal carry but that it would actually make others confident enough to start packing heat overnight.

Whether the product succeeds or fails, one thing is for sure. Twitter will never get tired of taking Lahren to task over her politics — and we’ll never get tired of reporting it.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Flickr, Gage Skidmore